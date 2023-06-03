What's new

Naval coalition between Iran, Qatar, KSA, UAE, Bahrain and Iraq

Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Navy, in a televised interview, announced the formation of new alliances in the region and the extra-region and said: "Today, the countries of the region have reached the point that if security is to be established in the region, it can be achieved through regional cooperation."

3808286.jpg


He added: In this regard, new coalitions are being formed in the region and beyond.

Referring to the naval alliance of Iran, Russia and China, the commander of the navy said: This tripartite alliance is being developed along with Russia and China, in which we hold exercises every year. In addition, regional coalitions are forming.

He continued: "Soon we will witness that our region will be freed from any unjustified force and the people of the region will be dominant in their security field by using their own soldiers."

In response to a question about which countries are requesting to be present in a joint regional action with Iran, the Iranian admiral said: We previously had a joint action with Oman, and now Saudi Arabia has made this goal and entered it. . UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Iraq, Pakistan and India are among these countries.

He added: "Almost all the countries of the northern Indian Ocean region have come to believe that they should stand by the Islamic Republic of Iran and jointly establish security with significant cooperation."
 
I guess after detente of Iran and KSA, the leaders found the many of the past security issues is not from one another -- but the main culprit are Israel and USA.

US and Israel create security issues in Iran and KSA and stir discord between Iran and KSA.
 

