Naval Anti Ship Missile: NASM-SR

Two banks of the River
- Apr 19, 2022
SeaKing is being used to test and certify the weapon platform.
Estimated specifications: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/NASM-SR
It's MR/LR version which will be developed later will be in the class of Exocet/Harpoon. Will be used from P8I, C295W MPA, etc.
Estimated specifications: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/NASM-SR
