Nauman Ali & Nauman Akram Went Hunting Together For Five Hours

Recently Group Captain Nauman Ali Khan, shooter of Abhinandan’s MiG-21and a National hero, recently visited Nauman Akram's (Shaheed) family. The details were shared by Nauman Akram's brother Salman Akram.
''A down to the earth person. Very good buddy of my brother…Shared stories of the countless hours both of them spent together in air and on the ground. Mentioned again that no one matched the professionalism of my brother. On the night following the 27th Feb 2019 op they flew together in one F-16 for 5 hours.''