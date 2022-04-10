Nature: Scientists struggle to probe COVID’s origins amid sparse data from China

Scientists struggle to probe COVID’s origins amid sparse data from China Origin investigations typically take years, but some researchers say China is delaying the process for political reasons as international tensions rise.

Researchers say that a next step in the COVID-19 origins hunt should be to study wildlife, such as foxes and raccoon dogs, on farms in China.

In March 2020, a directive from the Chinese government — highlighted by the Associated Press — instructed researchers at universities, companies and medical institutions to have all studies on COVID-19 vetted by government research units and then published under the direction of public opinion teams. Those who don’t follow procedures, the document warned, “shall be held accountable”.

A focus on farms​

Attitude shift​

Requests for data​

The reservoir for the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 might be revealed by sampling mammals in Southeast Asia, given that researchers found the closest-known relative of the virus in bats in Laos.