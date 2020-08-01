Nature pours cold water on Bharti plans to brainwash kids against Chinese

Nature literally poured cold water on Indian establishment's plans to brainwash Bihari kids against Chinese. It hardly needs to be said that nature's indicators are the most significant. Earlier Punjab would serve as the sword arm of India in fighting wars and insurgencies. Now due to the discovery of Punjab's (that includes Haryana and Himachal Pradesh) links to IVC, Punjabis could no longer be relied upon. Hence Indians started to look for alternatives. They contemplated Biharis to replace the Punjabi soldiers. But to their dismay, they found Biharis to be less professional than Punjabis. Indians surmised that prodding and encouraging the new generation of Biharis in their childhood would make up the difference. In order to egg the Biharis to fight militarily, Indians took some cosmetic and token measures. Few examples: * Project Bihar regiment as the one that fought Chinese in Galwan. The reality is that majority of the team (what do you call it?) consisted of other ethnicities. * The first domicile certificate of a non-local in Kashmir was awarded to a Bihari. The reality is that most non-locals settled in Kashmir are non-Biharis viz Gurkhas, Valmikis, refugees from Pakistan, women married to outsiders etc. India planned to bombard with the rhetoric of Biharis being the most patriotic and duty bound community of the country. They intended to use Galwan clash as the starting point of the propaganda blizzard. But then came the floods to put dampener on their plans. The plan was disrupted. This is how: The Bihari populace would be preoccupied with their personal lives due to the calamity. Biharis would not be interested in motivational talks. Any pep talks would be seen as nuisance during the time of disaster. Bihar is notorious for frequency of floods. If India tries mental conditioning, the momentum would be lost every 2 or 3 or 4 years. Brainwashing requires continuous sustained effort. Floods interrupt this process. Mental programming should be non-stop to be effective. Floods put a spanner in India's designs. - PRTP GWD