Nature of peacekeeping has changed: FM Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today said the nature of peacekeeping has changed due to the use of advanced technology and sophisticated weapons, the misuse of social media and the ongoing global epidemic.

He made the remarks at the "Army Chiefs' Conclave" at multipurpose complex of Dhaka Cantonment.Bangladesh Army organised the seminar with the participation of local and foreign military and civilian dignitaries.Momen said meaningful mutual cooperation, increased participation of women and development of health-related emergencies were essential to address the challenges posed by this unprecedented global epidemic in establishing world peace.The main topic of discussion at the seminar was 'Future Trend of Global Conflict: The Role of UN Peacekeepers'.Keynote speakers at the event were Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General Aziz Ahmed, Chief of Army Staff of India General MM Naravane, Deputy Chief of Operations of Bhutan Army Brigadier General Darji Rinchen, Force Commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, Lieutenant General Dennis Gyllensporre and the Force commander of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African region Lt Gen Sidki Daniel Traore, says an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release.In his speech, General Aziz said that UN peacekeeping operations are becoming increasingly challenging and complex due to the rise of non-state power, use of sophisticated technology, political crisis and changing geopolitical and geo-strategic positions.The army chief also emphasised enhancing the capabilities of peacekeepers through up-to-date training, community-based information sharing, use of advanced technology, modification of the UN Charter and institutional framework to meet current challenges.In his speech, Indian Army Chief Naravane highlighted the current challenges of UN peacekeepers.He put emphasis on partnership-based peacekeeping operations, flexibility of UN doctrine, use of advanced technology, ensuring of logistics support and increasing of budget for UN peacekeeping activities to face the challenges.