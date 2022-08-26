What's new

Natural calamities and floods are routine matters, revolutionary Jalsay cannot be postponed: Spokesman KP Govt, Barrister Saif.

That's weird. I could have sworn I heard someone say that toppling Imran khan govt is more important than defeating corona, which is why we have to hold our jalsas.
You know, the "once in a century pandemic" corona? The, "I will fck up the whole world" Corona.

It's an entirely different matter than the awam was more aware of the dangers of this corona and being responsible citizens stayed away from the jalsis.
 
@Imran Khan @Areesh @ziaulislam @Jango @Jazzbot @notorious_eagle @Flight of falcon @Zarvan @IceCold @AZ1 @Acetic Acid @-blitzkrieg- @SecularNationalist @Maea @khail007
@JonAsad @PakCan @TheDarkKnight @ghazi52 @Ghazwa-e-Hind

Whre you people are hiding?
Where is your provincial Govts?
You know Pakistan have s institution named Natural disaster management authority (NDMA) headed by on duty 3 star generals and reports to Prime minister.

As long as some guys will not let institutions to be independent Pakistan can't progress

muhammadhafeezmalik said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563058422903603203

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563041488589635586

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563082849729007616

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563089220843225088
ہلاکو کے آگے نافرمانی کرو گے تو ایسا ہی ہو گا

1. ECP Toshakhana
2. ECP contempt
3. IHC contempt
4. ATA bail confirmation
5. Foreign Funding at ECP
6. Section 144 bail confirmation

This is what Imran khan is facing in next 10 days by the blessings of Military-PDM hybrid govt.

If they're trying to put all their focus in bringihg him down
Then obviously he'll go to public for rallies from where he gets his support.

Right now he's in Dera Ghazi Khan to visit flood areas where's PDM officials are on visit to turkey qatar canda.
 
6 soldiers died in w helicopter a month ago including 3 generals a month ago while inspecting flood

But during this whole month federal government was focused on arranging National mujra on 14th august spendin billions and then putting resources and focus on Shahbaz gill and imran khan
 
Mohammed Qazi is a PMLN supporter and liar. The 5 were stuck yesterday and unfortunately passed while IK heli was today. Not only that, the Mi17 with KP gov not equipped for it. Please show Raja rental - who’s speaker of hosie in our gov - having meals in CN tower and roaming around misty in Niagara Falls, bunch of biased media people. No wonder our country is being destroyed if you don’t focus on the destroyers.
 
“Sources privy to the helicopter said....”

Yeah right .
Dumb inbred corrupt mofo jungleez can never name the source another bullcrap made up fairy tale just like all the rest


Innalillahi wainalahi rajioun
 

