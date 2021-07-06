NatSecJeff picked up by agencies for software update?

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
I have been seeing a lot of indian and israeli puppet Noor Darhi and his organisations propaganda regarding Farhan Jaffery (NatSecJeff) being abducted by Pakistani agencies in Karachi. He landed in Pakistan and was picked up by Agencies according to some.
Any idea what is going on ? @Foxtrot Alpha
Soruce: https://www.opindia.com/2021/07/natsecjeff-karachi-uk-osint-faran-jeffery-abduction/amp/
And yes I know OPindia is a sanghi propaganda news website.
Btw I am surprised to know he was a Pakistani now I understand why @Foxtrot Alpha told me not to trust his intel because he is a propagandist.
