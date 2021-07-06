What's new

NatSecJeff picked up by agencies for software update?

I have been seeing a lot of indian and israeli puppet Noor Darhi and his organisations propaganda regarding Farhan Jaffery (NatSecJeff) being abducted by Pakistani agencies in Karachi. He landed in Pakistan and was picked up by Agencies according to some.

Any idea what is going on ? @Foxtrot Alpha

Soruce: https://www.opindia.com/2021/07/natsecjeff-karachi-uk-osint-faran-jeffery-abduction/amp/
And yes I know OPindia is a sanghi propaganda news website.

Btw I am surprised to know he was a Pakistani 😆 now I understand why @Foxtrot Alpha told me not to trust his intel because he is a propagandist.
 
With Noor Dhari getting upset about his "debriefing", one can see the link between the two. Clearly Mossad link there, need to get to the bottom of this rabbit hole.
 
These folks are ex Muslims who are now Zionists. I'm on his telegram channel and he certainly propagates Indian and israeli narratives. He needs to be tortured
 
am not sure what happened there
FJ used to say ' my sources in intel in pak are saying...." for every news he wanted to look authentic
now he can ask those sources to get him out too....
 
