What's new

NATO’s DIANA expands transatlantic footprint, gears up for first challenges

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,981
-3
2,431
Country
United States
Location
United States
NATO’s DIANA expands transatlantic footprint, gears up for first challenges

To harness the best of new technology for Alliance security and defence, NATO agreed at the 2021 Brussels Summit to create a unique transatlantic innovation ecosystem. Since its inception, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic’s (DIANA) network of affiliated accelerators and test centres has now grown to more than 100 sites, spread across almost all Allied countries. This major step forward was recently achieved after DIANA Board of Directors agreed to include an additional 28 deep-tech test centres in a number of Allied countries, and two additional start-up accelerator sites in North America.

230322-diana-footprint_rdax_775x440s.jpg


David Van Weel, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges and DIANA’s interim Managing Director welcomed these additions, stressing that “the diverse geographic locations of these sites will enable us to collaborate with the best and brightest innovators across the Alliance to design cutting-edge technological solutions to specific defence and security challenges”.

Starting in the autumn 2023, DIANA will implement its first challenge programmes in cooperation with the following accelerator sites, pending conclusion of the necessary contractual arrangements:

  • Tehnopol in Tallinn;
  • Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR) in Turin;
  • BioInnovation Institute (BII) in Copenhagen;
  • MassChallenge in Boston;
  • Pacific Northwest Mission Acceleration Center (PN MAC) in Seattle.
A call for innovator-participants for DIANA’s pilot challenge programmes will be issued in mid-2023. Up to 30 challenge awardees will be selected to participate. The number of challenges and awardees will grow each year until the programme is fully operational in 2025. DIANA’s transatlantic accelerator (view latest sites map) and test centre network (view latest map) will also continue to grow.

www.nato.int

NATO’s DIANA expands transatlantic footprint, gears up for first challenges

To harness the best of new technology for Alliance security and defence, NATO agreed at the 2021 Brussels Summit to create a unique transatlantic innovation ecosystem. Since its inception, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic’s (DIANA) network of affiliated accelerators...
www.nato.int www.nato.int

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker good luck...
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
31,771
29
20,824
Country
United States
Location
United States
Get Ya Wig Split said:
NATO’s DIANA expands transatlantic footprint, gears up for first challenges

To harness the best of new technology for Alliance security and defence, NATO agreed at the 2021 Brussels Summit to create a unique transatlantic innovation ecosystem. Since its inception, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic’s (DIANA) network of affiliated accelerators and test centres has now grown to more than 100 sites, spread across almost all Allied countries. This major step forward was recently achieved after DIANA Board of Directors agreed to include an additional 28 deep-tech test centres in a number of Allied countries, and two additional start-up accelerator sites in North America.

230322-diana-footprint_rdax_775x440s.jpg


David Van Weel, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges and DIANA’s interim Managing Director welcomed these additions, stressing that “the diverse geographic locations of these sites will enable us to collaborate with the best and brightest innovators across the Alliance to design cutting-edge technological solutions to specific defence and security challenges”.

Starting in the autumn 2023, DIANA will implement its first challenge programmes in cooperation with the following accelerator sites, pending conclusion of the necessary contractual arrangements:

  • Tehnopol in Tallinn;
  • Officine Grandi Riparazioni (OGR) in Turin;
  • BioInnovation Institute (BII) in Copenhagen;
  • MassChallenge in Boston;
  • Pacific Northwest Mission Acceleration Center (PN MAC) in Seattle.
A call for innovator-participants for DIANA’s pilot challenge programmes will be issued in mid-2023. Up to 30 challenge awardees will be selected to participate. The number of challenges and awardees will grow each year until the programme is fully operational in 2025. DIANA’s transatlantic accelerator (view latest sites map) and test centre network (view latest map) will also continue to grow.

www.nato.int

NATO’s DIANA expands transatlantic footprint, gears up for first challenges

To harness the best of new technology for Alliance security and defence, NATO agreed at the 2021 Brussels Summit to create a unique transatlantic innovation ecosystem. Since its inception, NATO’s Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic’s (DIANA) network of affiliated accelerators...
www.nato.int www.nato.int

@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote

@beijingwalker good luck...
Click to expand...

Looks like they aren't moving towards an EU army anytime soon.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 young Pakistanis win Diana Award 2022
Replies
0
Views
524
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Get Ya Wig Split
India, Nato to hold strategic talks; focus on regional security, China
2
Replies
24
Views
967
kankan326
kankan326
beijingwalker
You ain’t no middleman: EU and NATO slam China’s bid to be a Ukraine peacemaker
2
Replies
19
Views
762
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
beijingwalker
Russia, China creating world of ‘danger, disorder, division’, British people facing the most serious security challenge in a generation: UK
Replies
8
Views
403
indushek
indushek
Get Ya Wig Split
US F-22s land in Philippines for first time, furthering defense ties
Replies
0
Views
60
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom