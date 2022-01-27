What's new

NATO warships conduct patrol of Baltic Sea

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
4,435
9
6,510
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom

NATO warships conduct patrol of Baltic Sea​

By
Tom Dunlop
-
January 27, 2022
19


Share
https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php...k/nato-warships-conduct-patrol-of-baltic-sea/
Screen Shot 2022-01-27 at 22.36.16.png
https://pinterest.com/pin/create/bu...on=NATO+warships+conduct+patrol+of+Baltic+Sea

Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) is currently on a scheduled patrol of the Baltic Sea.​

According to NATO, SNMG1, consisting of the Netherlands flagship HNLMS Rotterdam and the Danish frigate HDMS Peter Wilemoes is operating in the Baltic Sea to enhance maritime situational awareness and to further improve interoperability with allies as part of a planned deployment to the area.
“Exercises include training with Standing NATO Mine-Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) which is currently made up of German minehunter FGS Bad Bevensen, Latvian mine countermeasure command and support ship LVN Virsatis, and Estonian minehunter ENS Sakala. Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) began a scheduled visit to Gdynia, Poland, Jan 21. A NATO Ally, Poland, regularly hosts NATO ships for port visits as part of their routine presence in the Baltic Sea.

SNMG1 and SNMCMG1 are two of the four multinational, high readiness maritime forces composed of vessels from various allied countries. These vessels are permanently available to NATO to perform different tasks ranging from participation in exercises to operational missions.

These groups provide NATO with a continuous maritime capability and help to establish Alliance presence, demonstrate solidarity, conduct routine diplomatic visits and enhance interoperability among Allied naval forces. They also serve as a consistently ready maritime force of the NATO Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF).”
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Titanium100
NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action - Welt
Replies
2
Views
216
BHAN85
BHAN85
Titanium100
Turkey-US fighter jets carry out NATO patrols over Iceland, Poland
Replies
0
Views
209
Titanium100
Titanium100
Battlion25
Russia's guraantee demands rejected by US-NATO ''We will not compromise''
Replies
11
Views
459
vostok
vostok
Battlion25
Russia will act if Nato countries cross Ukraine ‘red lines’, Putin says
Replies
0
Views
247
Battlion25
Battlion25
Titanium100
More NATO Ships Enter Black Sea While Tensions With Russia Simmer
Replies
1
Views
265
Baz2020
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom