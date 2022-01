NATO warships conduct patrol of Baltic Sea​

Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) is currently on a scheduled patrol of the Baltic Sea.​

SNMG1, consisting of the Netherlands flagship HNLMS Rotterdam and the Danish frigate HDMS Peter Wilemoes is operating in the Baltic Sea to enhance maritime situational awareness and to further improve interoperability with allies as part of a planned deployment to the area.