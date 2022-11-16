What's new

NATO, Warsaw say missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,471
-7
2,019
Country
India
Location
India
WARSAW/PRZEWODOW, Poland/BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said on Wednesday, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

www.reuters.com

Escalation fears ease after NATO, Warsaw say missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian stray

A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said on Wednesday, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
4,257
-8
5,193
INS_Vikrant said:
WARSAW/PRZEWODOW, Poland/BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said on Wednesday, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.

www.reuters.com

Escalation fears ease after NATO, Warsaw say missile that hit Poland was Ukrainian stray

A missile that hit Poland was probably a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences and not a Russian strike, Poland and NATO said on Wednesday, easing global concern that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
Click to expand...

They won't dare say Russian even if they had. They don't want ww3.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

D
Poland to buy hundreds of SKorean Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers
Replies
14
Views
475
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Nan Yang
Pink Floyd founder cancels Poland concerts after war remarks
Replies
0
Views
197
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
aziqbal
Poland 96 Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters for the nation’s armed forces
Replies
0
Views
187
aziqbal
aziqbal
Vanguard One
Why NATO military alliance has Russia worried
Replies
1
Views
310
BHAN85
BHAN85
D
South Korean officials say major sale of weapons to Poland is imminent
Replies
0
Views
715
dani191
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom