What's new

NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine

aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,979
8
5,961
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
30 allies together represent more than 50 percent of the global economy

NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine
Economic sanctions on table as allied foreign ministers met in Latvia to discuss new border threat.
LATVIA-US-NATO-DEFENCE-DIPLOMACY

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg | Gints Ivuskans/AFP via Getty Images

BY DAVID M. HERSZENHORN
November 30, 2021 8:12 pm
Another Russian invasion of Ukraine would carry a “high price,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday, adding that the 30 allies together represent more than 50 percent of the global economy.
“Any future Russian aggression against Ukraine would come at a high price and have serious political and economic consequences for Russia,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference following a day of meetings among allied foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia.
The United States and other Western allies have warned of a large mobilization of Russian forces and weaponry along the border with Ukraine, raising the risk of a potential new invasion. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 and has backed armed separatists in a nearly eight-year-long war that continues in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas.

ADVERTISEMENT FROM EQUINOR

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT
Russia carried out a similar mobilization of forces last spring but the U.S. has told allies that aspects of the current build-up seem even more alarming this time.
“The situation in and around Ukraine remains fluid and unpredictable,” Stoltenberg said Tuesday. “There is no certainty about Russia’s intentions. We see a significant and unusual concentration of forces, which is unjustified and unexplained, and accompanied by heightened rhetoric and disinformation. And we know that Russia has used force before against Ukraine and other neighbors.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday warned NATO that deploying weapons or soldiers to Ukraine would cross a “red line” for the Kremlin and trigger a significant response. Asked about his red lines over Ukraine during an investment conference, Putin said: “They are above all in the creation of threats to us which could come from [Ukraine].” He continued: “We would have to create a similar threat for those who are threatening us,” before adding that Russia had the capacity to deploy hypersonic missiles, saying: “We can do that already now.”
Ukrainian officials have said they have no expectation that their Western supporters, including NATO allies, will join a military conflict against Russia. Senior officials have called for an increased NATO military presence in the region, including stepped-up air policing and additional support such as military training.
U.S. and EU officials have said that while Ukraine might request help in the form of weapons, they did not expect such assistance would ever tip the outcome of a conflict in Ukraine’s favor, but would simply raise the number of casualties for Russia and, inevitably, for Ukraine.
Pressed during his news conference about the specific steps that NATO allies might take in response to a Russian invasion, Stoltenberg focused on economic sanctions.

“NATO is a platform to make decisions but also to consult and coordinate efforts by NATO-allied countries,” he said. “So for instance, on economic sanctions, political reactions, even though NATO doesn’t necessarily make the decisions to impose sanctions, that’s for individual allies to do, and for the European Union … the political discussion we have here is actually shaping the decisions we take as individual allies.
“Therefore also economic sanctions and political reactions is part of what we have discussed today, also with the United States,” Stoltenberg said. “We represent 50 percent of the world’s GDP and of course it matters when NATO allies discuss also the use of economic sanctions against the behavior of Russia.”
He added, “We have seen our resolve and our willingness and our ability to maintain, sustain such economic sanctions when needed. I think that Russia actually underestimated the resolve of NATO allies to impose sanctions and sustain sanctions after the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.”
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that NATO and Western powers, particularly Washington, were trying to incite Ukraine into a new military conflict with Russia, and he insisted that it was Russia that was under a growing threat.
“Significant units and military equipment of NATO countries, including American and British, are being deployed closer to our borders,” Lavrov said, responding to a question about NATO’s support for Ukraine during his own news conference in Moscow Tuesday with Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto França.
Lavrov appeared to be referring to NATO battle groups that were deployed in Poland and the Baltic countries of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania after Russia’s 2014 invasion of Crimea. All four countries are members of NATO.

www.politico.eu

NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine

Economic sanctions on table as allied foreign ministers met in Latvia to discuss new border threat.
www.politico.eu www.politico.eu
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,209
14
9,027
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Many of the elements that make up NATO are just paper tigers when it comes to common interests. Russia also sees very clearly that the NATO's spirit of unity does not work in practice.

For this reason, some Baltic and some eastern European countries cannot rely on the assurances they receive from France-Germany, the core power of Europe, and directly want a US base on their territory. As a result of this process, Russia can come out stronger, even the USA may come out stronger, but I guarantee you Europe will not be among the winners.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
15,153
-16
28,597
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
NATO and the US couldn't win in Afghanistan LOL Here they are handing out empty threats to behemoth powers like Russia and China.

Europe is divided. The Western world is feeling the heat.
 
aziqbal

aziqbal

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Aug 26, 2010
3,979
8
5,961
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
dBSPL said:
Many of the elements that make up NATO are just paper tigers when it comes to common interests. Russia also sees very clearly that the NATO's spirit of unity does not work in practice.

For this reason, some Baltic and some eastern European countries cannot rely on the assurances they receive from France-Germany, the core power of Europe, and directly want a US base on their territory. As a result of this process, Russia can come out stronger, even the USA may come out stronger, but I guarantee you Europe will not be among the winners.
Click to expand...
UK is already stronger

Royal Navy sent Type 45 DDG to both China and Russia none made any move it just kept sailing despite all the empty threats

UK has 11 nuclear submarines, 7 x Astute Class Hunter Killers + 18,000+ tons 4 x SSBN each can carry 16 x Trident missiles each missile has 5-6 re-entry vehicles

the 4 x Vanguard class are being replaced by larger faster more sophisticated 19,000 ton monster SSBN The Dreadnaught Class

highly trained, highly ready, highly motivated with a strong tradition and more capability than Russia and China combined

and on top of that Royal Navy has maintained a at sea nuclear deterrence since April 1969 which means 24/365 for over 52 years, if anyone makes a move UK will annihilate them

since its deployment the Trident has been tested and tested and re-tested and refined with over 180 live tests of Trident

each SSBN can turn Russia and China into a glass desert where nothing with grow for next 10,000 years

no country not even USN has this kind of readiness per ship per day deployed
 
Uguduwa

Uguduwa

FULL MEMBER
Nov 19, 2019
1,493
-2
1,425
Country
Sri Lanka
Location
Germany
dBSPL said:
Many of the elements that make up NATO are just paper tigers when it comes to common interests. Russia also sees very clearly that the NATO's spirit of unity does not work in practice.

For this reason, some Baltic and some eastern European countries cannot rely on the assurances they receive from France-Germany, the core power of Europe, and directly want a US base on their territory. As a result of this process, Russia can come out stronger, even the USA may come out stronger, but I guarantee you Europe will not be among the winners.
Click to expand...
Finally some opinion from you that makes sense.
aziqbal said:
UK is already stronger

Royal Navy sent Type 45 DDG to both China and Russia none made any move it just kept sailing despite all the empty threats

UK has 11 nuclear submarines, 7 x Astute Class Hunter Killers + 18,000+ tons 4 x SSBN each can carry 16 x Trident missiles each missile has 5-6 re-entry vehicles

the 4 x Vanguard class are being replaced by larger faster more sophisticated 19,000 ton monster SSBN The Dreadnaught Class

highly trained, highly ready, highly motivated with a strong tradition and more capability than Russia and China combined

and on top of that Royal Navy has maintained a at sea nuclear deterrence since April 1969 which means 24/365 for over 52 years, if anyone makes a move UK will annihilate them

since its deployment the Trident has been tested and tested and re-tested and refined with over 180 live tests of Trident

each SSBN can turn Russia and China into a glass desert where nothing with grow for next 10,000 years

no country not even USN has this kind of readiness per ship per day deployed
Click to expand...
UK is a modern day Mongolia that used to have a fat empire but now it's nothing but a decaying island. Soon I will struggle to find this irrelevant island on a world map.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Battlion25
The Ukraine-Russia war escalates as US intelligence says it could break out as soon as this January-Febuary
Replies
5
Views
420
KaiserX
K
T-SaGe
The Revolution in Drone Warfare: The Lessons from the Idlib De-Escalation Zone
Replies
0
Views
714
T-SaGe
T-SaGe
Three_Kingdoms
Trump’s Brilliant Strategy to Dismember U.S. Dollar Hegemony
Replies
13
Views
1K
925boy
925boy
monitor
CAN OFFSETS WORK IN PAKISTAN?
Replies
0
Views
2K
monitor
monitor
Clutch
War by other means: Is Pakistan ready for asymmetrical misinformation warfare against its democracy?
Replies
8
Views
975
nahtanbob
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom