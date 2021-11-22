NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ for any attack on Ukraine

UK is already stronger



Royal Navy sent Type 45 DDG to both China and Russia none made any move it just kept sailing despite all the empty threats



UK has 11 nuclear submarines, 7 x Astute Class Hunter Killers + 18,000+ tons 4 x SSBN each can carry 16 x Trident missiles each missile has 5-6 re-entry vehicles



the 4 x Vanguard class are being replaced by larger faster more sophisticated 19,000 ton monster SSBN The Dreadnaught Class



highly trained, highly ready, highly motivated with a strong tradition and more capability than Russia and China combined



and on top of that Royal Navy has maintained a at sea nuclear deterrence since April 1969 which means 24/365 for over 52 years, if anyone makes a move UK will annihilate them



since its deployment the Trident has been tested and tested and re-tested and refined with over 180 live tests of Trident



each SSBN can turn Russia and China into a glass desert where nothing with grow for next 10,000 years



no country not even USN has this kind of readiness per ship per day deployed