NATO wants the Turkish assistance to subdue the Russian Air Defense

- Nov 14, 2015
Interesting comments from Mete Yarar, a Turkish defense analyst, at CNN-Turk:
- Armenian defense minister: we could resist the Turkish UAVs only for a couple of days with the Russian AD, then the Hell was released on us.
- Turkish UAV, EW etc, have shown excellent on-the-fly learning and solving capabilities to destroy the enemy defenses.
- Now, NATO wants Turkey to share the technical aspects of her capability to counter and destroy the Russian AD.
- Turkey is now a leading power for the hybrid asymmetric warfare.