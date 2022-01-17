NATO wants the Turkish assistance to subdue the Russian Air Defense

There is a lot of pressure on Turkiye, and to be honest, we started to hear some unfortunate statements, especially from the defense minister. This is not our war. While we were fighting our own war, we saw few of our allies with us. In recent days, the anti-Turkey campaign has come to a standstill. I wouldn't be surprised if we see our stolen F-35s in Turkish land in the coming days!



We care about the Ukrainian people and value them as a country, but we see that neither the crushing of the Ukrainian state in the Russian-US consolidation war nor Turkiye being a part of this game will benefit the common interests. May be as a final move, the Turkish president offered mediation at the leaders' level. A positive response was received, but we'll see if it happens. The truth is that Turkiye will be one of the countries that will be affected the most by this war. Therefore, "every sane person" in TR are trying to stop this escalation.