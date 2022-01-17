What's new

NATO wants the Turkish assistance to subdue the Russian Air Defense

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 14, 2015
13,745
17
35,955
Country
United States
Location
United States
Interesting comments from Mete Yarar, a Turkish defense analyst, at CNN-Turk:
  • Armenian defense minister: we could resist the Turkish UAVs only for a couple of days with the Russian AD, then the Hell was released on us.
  • Turkish UAV, EW etc, have shown excellent on-the-fly learning and solving capabilities to destroy the enemy defenses.
  • Now, NATO wants Turkey to share the technical aspects of her capability to counter and destroy the Russian AD.
  • Turkey is now a leading power for the hybrid asymmetric warfare.
My note: Pak is in safe hands now that she has operationalized the Turkish UAV, and, hopefully, the EW systems.

 
Battlion25

Battlion25

BANNED
Jul 18, 2021
2,052
-2
1,724
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
West couldn't solve Russia to this day and to be honest neither could Turkey but Pakistan did once upon time..

But on a serious note it is quite interesting and it looks like the Western experts and generals hold Turkey's military prowess at high pedestal then the common layman
 
Last edited:
aziqbal

aziqbal

BANNED
Aug 26, 2010
4,428
9
6,496
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
I think S400 can be taken out by

short range artillery (guided)
and UCAV

trying to use a fighter jet will be suicide as S400 is designed for taking on fast fighter jets

need to go unconventional and tap into electronic jamming

however jamming S400 is easier said than done
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,730
0
9,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
turks are mad if they suck upto west after all the pi ss take in western media demonizing turkey and erdogan n my belief its economy was sabotaged. turkey is the bird for sacrifice on dinner table, west will use turkey n dump. turkey should right now say fcuk off and stay out.
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,783
15
10,106
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
There is a lot of pressure on Turkiye, and to be honest, we started to hear some unfortunate statements, especially from the defense minister. This is not our war. While we were fighting our own war, we saw few of our allies with us. In recent days, the anti-Turkey campaign has come to a standstill. I wouldn't be surprised if we see our stolen F-35s in Turkish land in the coming days!

We care about the Ukrainian people and value them as a country, but we see that neither the crushing of the Ukrainian state in the Russian-US consolidation war nor Turkiye being a part of this game will benefit the common interests. May be as a final move, the Turkish president offered mediation at the leaders' level. A positive response was received, but we'll see if it happens. The truth is that Turkiye will be one of the countries that will be affected the most by this war. Therefore, "every sane person" in TR are trying to stop this escalation.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,586
-4
6,110
Country
China
Location
Thailand
imagine joining a defence pact and all these guys do is drag you into their offensive expansions ruining your neighbourhood 😂
 
GumNaam

GumNaam

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 23, 2016
11,853
-9
16,352
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Erdogan to europe: well well well, look whose come crawlin' back! :lol:

fat chance Turkey will help europe. at best, Turkey will maintain a defensive role only while facilitating negotiations. Russia is Turkey's immediate neighbor while the power centers of europe, namely uk, france & germany are not immediate neighobors of Russia. europe has given Turkey a cold shoulder on many occasions, now its Turkey's turn to return the favor.
 
C

camelguy

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 20, 2018
3,778
-6
4,151
Country
Iraq
Location
Iraq
GumNaam said:
Erdogan to europe: well well well, look whose come crawlin' back! :lol:

fat chance Turkey will help europe. at best, Turkey will maintain a defensive role only while facilitating negotiations. Russia is Turkey's immediate neighbor while the power centers of europe, namely uk, france & germany are not immediate neighobors of Russia. europe has given Turkey a cold shoulder on many occasions, now its Turkey's turn to return the favor.
Click to expand...

A turkish guy in a video is making comments, that's all I see
 
dBSPL

dBSPL

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 2, 2018
3,783
15
10,106
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
GumNaam said:
Erdogan to europe: well well well, look whose come crawlin' back! :lol:

fat chance Turkey will help europe. at best, Turkey will maintain a defensive role only while facilitating negotiations. Russia is Turkey's immediate neighbor while the power centers of europe, namely uk, france & germany are not immediate neighobors of Russia. europe has given Turkey a cold shoulder on many occasions, now its Turkey's turn to return the favor.
Click to expand...

lol

Macron urges ‘frank’ EU dialogue with Russia, political solution for Ukraine
www.euractiv.com

Macron urges 'frank' EU dialogue with Russia, political solution for Ukraine

The European Union must hold a "frank dialogue" with Russia and seek a political solution to the tensions over Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron told the European Parliament on Wednesday (19 January).
www.euractiv.com www.euractiv.com

bonus:
Macron’s One-Way Street to Russia
carnegieeurope.eu

Macron’s One-Way Street to Russia

France wants a “reset” of relations with Russia, in which values are downplayed and Russia doesn’t have to deliver much in return.
carnegieeurope.eu carnegieeurope.eu
www.politico.eu

Macron calls on Europe to quit dependency on US arms

On Baltic trip, French president urges Continent to regain strategic independence.
www.politico.eu www.politico.eu


I'm sorry, just a year ago, French navy ships were trying to blockade the Turkish ships off the coast of Libya. With the support of French Lafarge, PYD and Daesh built tens of kilometers of fortifications and tunnels in the border regions. Today, no one can expect TR to make sacrifices for the same France. Let Macron be a man for two minutes and threaten Putin if he can. Or, like De Gaulle, he can shout as 'long live the Soviet-French brotherhood' to Russian radio, doesnt matter for us.
 
Last edited:
MMM-E

MMM-E

BANNED
Jul 6, 2017
7,857
-32
7,654
Country
Turkey
Location
Germany
Pathetic France,Germany and The UK provoked Ukraine against Russia


RESULT

-- Ukraine lost Crimea
-- useless France,Germany and The UK are hiding behind USA
-- useless USA is only barking


when Turkish F16 shoot down Russian SU-24 , useless OBAMA said that problem is between Turkey and Russia
USA and The EU use arms embargo on NATO member Turkey since 2013
NATO is dying

on the other hand Russia gave one of the best strategic weapons to Turkey .. ( S400 Air Defense System )
also Russia offers Fighter Jets , Turbofan Engine - Submarine and Space technologies to Turkey


Turkey was iron wall against Soviet threat to protect Eastern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean during cold war
Russia come back ..... and USA - The EU pushed NATO Member Turkey to Russia since 2013

Visionless USA and The EU are losing NATO's most strategic country and NATO's one of the strongest Army ( Turkey/Turkish Army )
 
Last edited:
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2020
679
-10
1,096
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ireland
Hakikat ve Hikmet said:
Interesting comments from Mete Yarar, a Turkish defense analyst, at CNN-Turk:
  • Armenian defense minister: we could resist the Turkish UAVs only for a couple of days with the Russian AD, then the Hell was released on us.
  • Turkish UAV, EW etc, have shown excellent on-the-fly learning and solving capabilities to destroy the enemy defenses.
  • Now, NATO wants Turkey to share the technical aspects of her capability to counter and destroy the Russian AD.
  • Turkey is now a leading power for the hybrid asymmetric warfare.
My note: Pak is in safe hands now that she has operationalized the Turkish UAV, and, hopefully, the EW systems.

Click to expand...
One of the funniest posts I have seen in quite a long time. My Prediction: Turkish drones to drop like flies in UKRAINE.
 
Xerxes22

Xerxes22

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2020
679
-10
1,096
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Ireland
Trango Towers said:
And you are stupid _ that's not a prediction that's a fact
Click to expand...
You are the fact maker? You haven't had a run in with me have you on PDF? You are about to have one.

Wow, here we have Mr Intellectual who is going to call people names and label it as a Fact. Haha haha. Pathetic.
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,651
-6
20,388
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Xerxes22 said:
You are the fact maker? You haven't had a run in with me have you on PDF? You are about to have one.

Wow, here we have Mr Intellectual who is going to call people names and label it as a Fact. Haha haha. Pathetic.
Click to expand...
Is that the best you can do...wow

So u are used to run ins...means you just are an empty vessel that makes a lot of noise. Bye bye.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Saithan
Italy wants to build first Turkish fighter jet plane
Replies
6
Views
2K
BordoEnes
BordoEnes
L
US Defense Secretary to visit Turkey
Replies
0
Views
1K
Lankan Ranger
L
silko
NATO warns Turkey against buying Chinese, Russian air defense systems
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
Abu Zolfiqar
Abu Zolfiqar
RedBeard
Turkish soldiers role models for Afghan recruits, NATO commander says
Replies
1
Views
2K
RedBeard
RedBeard
L
Turkey to host radar for NATO missile defense
Replies
1
Views
1K
TrMhMt
TrMhMt

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom