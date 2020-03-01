What's new

NATO versus Russia - Is this the end of Russia

S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
3,146
-23
1,435
Country
India
Location
India
We have US, EU, NATO, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Israel, Ukraine

versus

Russia, Iran, Armenia, Syria, Belarus

The odds are steeply stacked against Russia

Is this the end of Russia?

Once Russia is balkanized and annexed by EU and China, Central Asia too will be annexed by Turkey, Pakistan and China.

Interesting times ahead.

Bad days for Iran
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,095
-6
19,488
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
We have US, EU, NATO, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Israel, Ukraine

versus

Russia, Iran, Armenia, Syria, Belarus

The odds are steeply stacked against Russia

Is this the end of Russia?

Once Russia is balkanized and annexed by EU and China, Central Asia too will be annexed by Turkey, Pakistan and China.

Interesting times ahead.

Bad days for Iran
Click to expand...
@waz is this a real thread...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Turkey Asks NATO to Join Its War Against Syria and Russia
2
Replies
16
Views
2K
vi-va
vi-va
Abid123
Ladakh Stand-off Has Exposed India’s Failed Nuclear Deterrence against China. Now What?
Replies
3
Views
542
faithfulguy
faithfulguy
beijingwalker
Ladakh Stand-off Has Exposed India’s Failed Nuclear Deterrence against China. Now What?
Replies
3
Views
442
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
PDF
Taliban – A Mentality Not an Ethnicity: A Ground Report from Afghanistan
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
JohnWick
JohnWick
Piotr
Behind the Anglo American War on Russia
Replies
1
Views
272
TaiShang
TaiShang

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom