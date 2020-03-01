NATO versus Russia - Is this the end of Russia

SuvarnaTeja
- Oct 7, 2018
We have US, EU, NATO, Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan, Israel, Ukraine
versus
Russia, Iran, Armenia, Syria, Belarus
The odds are steeply stacked against Russia
Is this the end of Russia?
Once Russia is balkanized and annexed by EU and China, Central Asia too will be annexed by Turkey, Pakistan and China.
Interesting times ahead.
Bad days for Iran
