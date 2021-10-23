NATO unveils master plan to defeat Russia in nuclear war, as Moscow says ‘confrontational’ playbook shows it was right to cut ties

Top defense chiefs from NATO member states have given a green light to a new grand strategy on how to beat Russia in any potential all-out conflict, as Moscow says the move proves the US-led bloc isn’t open to improving relations.On Thursday, ministers met in Brussels to sign off the scheme, named theAccording to NATO’s General Secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, it is part of efforts toThe bloc’s officials insist they don’t believe an attack is imminent, but that it is worthwhile being prepared in any case.As part of the plan, NATO troops would fight against Russia’s forces in both the Baltic Region and across the Black Sea.The battle plans also focus on non-conventional warfare, including the use of nuclear weapons, cyber-attacks and even conflict in space. However, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov hit out at the adoption of the strategy on Friday, saying that it shows there is no prospect for turning around rock-bottom relations with the bloc.he argued, saying that the adoptionAccording to him,Defending the measures, Stoltenberg told reporters earlier this week that the bloc welcomes US effortsover the extension of the New START atomic weapons treaty, saying thatHowever, he added,the bloc’s top official claimed.Moscow, however, has sounded the alarm in recent days over a number of standoffs with US battleships and warplanes near its borders.Earlier this week, two fighter jets were scrambled to escort a pair of American US B-1B strategic bombers over the Black Sea, just days after Russian sailors intercepted the USS Chafee as it set course for the waters of Peter the Great Bay, which Russia maintains is its sovereign territory.Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova hit out at Stoltenberg’s comments on Thursday, saying that the NATO boss underestimates the scale of the problem in relations, and that ties between the two are actually evenSpeaking to dignitaries in a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the US ofto Ukraine joining NATO with a recent trip by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to Kiev.However, even without the Eastern European nation joining the bloc, he said,Putin added.