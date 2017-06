NATO to closely follow Russia, China, Belarus drills near Baltic borders

2017-06-21

LETA/TBT Staff

Stoltenberg told reporters in the central Lithuanian district of Jonava that the Alliance was "monitoring all military activities around NATO territory and also close to our territorial waters very closely".​

"And, of course, we also follow any exercises and military presence in the Baltic sea from many nations including from China," the secretary general said.​

"Nations have the right to exercise their forces, the important thing for us is that this is done in accordance with the international obligations, and rules and arrangements we have for military exercises," he said.​

"We are going to follow and monitor the Zapad exercise closely. We call on Russia and also Belarus to do that in accordance with the Vienna document so that we have transparency, predictability related to Zapad 2017," the Alliance's secretary general said.​

"We are also working in the framework of the NATO-Russia Council to have more transparency, predictability connected to military posture but also exercises. That is always important but especially important now when we see more military presence along our borders in this region," he said.​