NATO to boost its rapid reaction force to 300,000 troops

NATO will increase the strength of its rapid reaction force nearly eightfold to 300,000 troops as part of its response to an "era of strategic competition," the military alliance's secretary general said Monday.The NATO reaction force (NRF) currently numbers around 40,000 soldiers that can deploy quickly when needed. Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in late March that Canada had up to 3,400 troops ready to serve with the NATO Response Force, made up of a mix of army, air force and naval personnel.Coupled with other measures including the deployment of forces to defend specific allies, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the move is part of the "biggest overhaul of collective defence and deterrence since the Cold War.""These troops will exercise together with home defence forces," Stoltenberg said. "And they will become familiar with local terrain, facilities and our new pre-positioned stocks so that they can respond smoothly and swiftly to any emergency."In response to the Kremlin's decision to start the war, U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed in February to send thousands of troops, backed by air and naval support, to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine. The 30-nation organization decided at the time to send parts of the NRF and elements of a quickly deployable spearhead unit to the alliance's eastern flank, marking the first time the force had been used in a defence role.Stoltenberg made the remarks at a press conference ahead of a NATO summit later this week in Madrid when the 30 allies are expected to also agree on further support to Ukraine in its war against Russia.Stoltenberg said he expects allies to make clear they consider Russia "as the most significant and direct threat to our security." At the summit, allies will also decide to strengthen their battlegroups on NATO's eastern flanks, he said.In NATO's new strategic concept, the alliance is also expected to address for the first time the security challenges posed by China, Stoltenberg said. In Madrid, allies will discuss how to respond to the growing influence of Russia and China in their "southern neighbourhood," he said.Stoltenberg said allies will agree to deliver further military support to Ukraine when they convene in Spain, with NATO members set to adopt a "strengthened comprehensive assistance package," including deliveries of secure communication and anti-drone systems.Over the long term, Stoltenberg said allies aim to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era armaments to modern NATO equipment. The world's seven leading economic powers underscored Monday their commitment to Ukraine for "as long as it takes."