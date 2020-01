NATO stands with US after Soleimani assassination and warns Iran

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the alliance's ambassadors about the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels [Francois Lenoir/Reuters]

All members of the Atlantic alliance stood behind the United States in the Middle East after it briefed NATO on its drone attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"We are united in condemning Iran's support of a variety of different terrorist groups," Stoltenberg said. "At the meeting today, allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no one's interest. So, Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations."

They said that no envoy challenged US State Department and Department of Defense officials, who briefed via video conference, over the merits of Friday's drone raid.



There was also no discussion or criticism of Trump's list of targets, that include cultural sites, if Iran were to retaliate with attacks on Americans or US assets, the diplomats said.