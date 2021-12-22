NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action - Welt

Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
- Mar 1, 2019
- 5,409
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
NATO puts crisis forces in increased readiness for action
Stand: 10:20 a.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes
By Christoph B. Schiltz, Brussels
For the first time, NATO is reacting with concrete measures to the deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Special forces should be ready for action faster. With this, the alliance also wants to ensure the protection of its Eastern European members.
.In view of the troop deployment by Russia near the border with Ukraine, NATO has responded with an initial specific military measure and increased the operational readiness of its 40,000-strong Rapid Reaction Force (NRF) in the event of a crisis. WELT learned this from a senior NATO diplomat.
According to this, the very high readiness joint task force (VJTF) known as the so-called NATO spearhead within the NRF must be ready for deployment to a crisis area within five days instead of the previous seven days.
Other units of the NRF, such as special forces or logisticians, have also been put on a heightened alert, so that in the event of a crisis they too have to be ready for a move much more quickly. The operational readiness specifically concerns the period in which the emergency services including military equipment have to be ready for the evacuation by airplanes or helicopters. It's not about arriving in the crisis area.
Protection for Poland, Romania and the Baltic States
According to WELT information, a corresponding decision was made last week by the North Atlantic Council, in which all member countries are represented. Prior to this, the Commander in Chief of the Alliance for Operations, US four-star General Tod D. Wolters, had proposed that the governments of NATO countries shorten the mobilization periods.
In addition to the Ukraine conflict, the aim is to improve the protection of the allies for the eastern member states (Poland, Romania, the Baltic States). There one feels increasingly threatened by the latest developments on the Russian-Ukrainian border.
A NATO spokesman did not want to publicly confirm the new resolutions. He merely told WELT: “Russia's remarkable military growth in and around Ukraine is groundless and undermines security in Europe. The NATO allies have made it clear that Russia has to be transparent, de-escalate and reduce tensions, and we have also made it clear that any further aggression will have costs and consequences. NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent: defense and dialogue ”.
Since the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, NATO has "undertaken the" greatest reinforcement of collective defense ", including the establishment of multinational combat troops in the eastern part of the alliance. “NATO’s measures are defensive, appropriate and in line with our international commitments. We remain vigilant and will always take all necessary measures to protect our allies and defend them from any kind of threat, ”the spokesman continued.
Stand: 10:20 a.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes
By Christoph B. Schiltz, Brussels
For the first time, NATO is reacting with concrete measures to the deployment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. Special forces should be ready for action faster. With this, the alliance also wants to ensure the protection of its Eastern European members.
.In view of the troop deployment by Russia near the border with Ukraine, NATO has responded with an initial specific military measure and increased the operational readiness of its 40,000-strong Rapid Reaction Force (NRF) in the event of a crisis. WELT learned this from a senior NATO diplomat.
According to this, the very high readiness joint task force (VJTF) known as the so-called NATO spearhead within the NRF must be ready for deployment to a crisis area within five days instead of the previous seven days.
Other units of the NRF, such as special forces or logisticians, have also been put on a heightened alert, so that in the event of a crisis they too have to be ready for a move much more quickly. The operational readiness specifically concerns the period in which the emergency services including military equipment have to be ready for the evacuation by airplanes or helicopters. It's not about arriving in the crisis area.
Protection for Poland, Romania and the Baltic States
According to WELT information, a corresponding decision was made last week by the North Atlantic Council, in which all member countries are represented. Prior to this, the Commander in Chief of the Alliance for Operations, US four-star General Tod D. Wolters, had proposed that the governments of NATO countries shorten the mobilization periods.
In addition to the Ukraine conflict, the aim is to improve the protection of the allies for the eastern member states (Poland, Romania, the Baltic States). There one feels increasingly threatened by the latest developments on the Russian-Ukrainian border.
A NATO spokesman did not want to publicly confirm the new resolutions. He merely told WELT: “Russia's remarkable military growth in and around Ukraine is groundless and undermines security in Europe. The NATO allies have made it clear that Russia has to be transparent, de-escalate and reduce tensions, and we have also made it clear that any further aggression will have costs and consequences. NATO's policy towards Russia remains consistent: defense and dialogue ”.
Since the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, NATO has "undertaken the" greatest reinforcement of collective defense ", including the establishment of multinational combat troops in the eastern part of the alliance. “NATO’s measures are defensive, appropriate and in line with our international commitments. We remain vigilant and will always take all necessary measures to protect our allies and defend them from any kind of threat, ”the spokesman continued.
Russland-Ukraine-Konflikt: Nato versetzt Krisenkräfte in erhöhte Einsatzbereitschaft - WELT
Die Nato reagiert erstmals mit konkreten Maßnahmen auf den Truppenaufmarsch Russlands an der ukrainischen Grenze. Spezialkräfte sollen schneller einsatzbereit sein. Damit will das Bündnis auch den Schutz seiner osteuropäischen Mitglieder sicherstellen.
www.welt.de
Last edited: