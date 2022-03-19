NATO never gave the promise not to expand eastwards

We all KNOW no such undertaking was ever given.

How do you stop countries who plead with you for years that they want common defence from a rapacious expansionary threat that Russia has demostrated several times before.

The Czechs the Poles the Hungarians the Georgians the Romanians have ALL been invaded by Russia and digested and made part of Russia



Now it the Ukrainians, but even the Finns have tasted Russian expansionism



I have missed out several other countries in this list