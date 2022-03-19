What's new

NATO never gave the promise not to expand eastwards

Says the person who must know it: Horst Telschik. He served as Germany’s government advisor during negotiations.


 
We all KNOW no such undertaking was ever given.
How do you stop countries who plead with you for years that they want common defence from a rapacious expansionary threat that Russia has demostrated several times before.
The Czechs the Poles the Hungarians the Georgians the Romanians have ALL been invaded by Russia and digested and made part of Russia

Now it the Ukrainians, but even the Finns have tasted Russian expansionism

I have missed out several other countries in this list
 
Says the person who must know it: Horst Telschik. He served as Germany's government advisor during negotiations.


I guess it depends...
There was no formal agreement but a gentlemen's understanding of sorts.

NATO Expansion: What Gorbachev Heard | National Security Archive

Western leaders gave multiple assurances against NATO expansion to Gorbachev in 1990-1991 according to declassified American, Russian, British, Germans documents
nsarchive.gwu.edu nsarchive.gwu.edu

U.S. Secretary of State James Baker’s famous “not one inch eastward” assurance about NATO expansion in his meeting with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on February 9, 1990, was part of a cascade of assurances about Soviet security given by Western leaders to Gorbachev and other Soviet officials throughout the process of German unification in 1990 and on into 1991, according to declassified U.S., Soviet, German, British and French documents posted today by the National Security Archive at George Washington University (http://nsarchive.gwu.edu).

...

The documents reinforce former CIA Director Robert Gates’s criticism of “pressing ahead with expansion of NATO eastward [in the 1990s], when Gorbachev and others were led to believe that wouldn’t happen.”[1] The key phrase, buttressed by the documents, is “led to believe.”
 

