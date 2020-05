B-1B Lancers fly with Norwegian F-35s during a training mission for Bomber Task Force Europe, May 20, 2020. Aircrews from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, took off on their long-range, long-duration Bomber Task Force mission to conduct interoperability training with our allies and partners and strengthen our steadfast partnerships. (Norwegian Air Force)

Two B-1B Lancer bombers from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota flew to the Nordic region of Europe Wednesday as part of a training mission with allies.The flight marked the first time any B-1s have flown over Sweden, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa said in a release Wednesday. The B-1s, from the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, trained with Swedish Gripen fighters and conducted close air support training with Swedish joint terminal attack controllers at Vidsel Range there.The B-1s were also escorted by Typhoon fighters from the Royal Air Force as they flew over the United Kingdom. And they flew tactical sorties with Norwegian F-35s, and flew a low approach over Ørland Air Station, the home of Norway’s F-35 fleet.