RabzonKhan
SENIOR MEMBER
- Aug 1, 2008
- 4,206
- 3
- Country
-
- Location
-
NATO kick-starts training Afghan Special Forces in Turkey
By Najibullah Lalzoy / in Afghanistan / on Thursday, 29 Jul 2021
The abroad training program is the first move after NATO ended its military training program inside Afghanistan and is believed to be a prelude for further programs as such.
Earlier in June, heads of thirty states- NATO members- had promised that they will continue supporting Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and training them outside Afghanistan.
The Afghan Special Forces soldiers were reportedly flown to Turkey on Wednesday.
A NATO spokesperson in Brussel has confirmed the training but did not provide information about the exact location of the program.
The location for training Afghan security forces was previously said to be Qatar which is currently hosting intra-afghan peace talks.
Based on the US-Taliban agreement inked in the Qatari capital Doha, foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by September which behooves the foreign countries to continue training Afghan Forces out of the country.
NATO member states along with the United States are committed to giving the Afghan government up to $4 billion until 2024 to fund security forces. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in his recent telephonic call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated NATO’s support to the Afghanistan military and its civilian presence in the country.
By Najibullah Lalzoy / in Afghanistan / on Thursday, 29 Jul 2021
The abroad training program is the first move after NATO ended its military training program inside Afghanistan and is believed to be a prelude for further programs as such.
Earlier in June, heads of thirty states- NATO members- had promised that they will continue supporting Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and training them outside Afghanistan.
The Afghan Special Forces soldiers were reportedly flown to Turkey on Wednesday.
A NATO spokesperson in Brussel has confirmed the training but did not provide information about the exact location of the program.
The location for training Afghan security forces was previously said to be Qatar which is currently hosting intra-afghan peace talks.
Based on the US-Taliban agreement inked in the Qatari capital Doha, foreign troops must leave Afghanistan by September which behooves the foreign countries to continue training Afghan Forces out of the country.
NATO member states along with the United States are committed to giving the Afghan government up to $4 billion until 2024 to fund security forces. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in his recent telephonic call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reiterated NATO’s support to the Afghanistan military and its civilian presence in the country.