NATO is weak. NATO will back off if Russia attacks Lithuania or other small NATO countries

How would things go if Russia attacked Lithuania?

1) Assemble 500k troops and attack Russia.

2) Russia uses tactical nuclear weapons to destroy 10k NATO troops.

***

What will NATO do it? 4 options.

a. Use of nuclear weapons on the Russian mainland.

b. Use of nuclear weapons against Russian troops in Lithuania. Russia fought back with nuclear weapons. In any case, the NATO army will be completely destroyed

c. The two sides cease fire. Russia remains likely to use tactical nuclear weapons.

d. NATO forces retreat.



****

I bet NATO can only choose d



Putin has seen the weakness of NATO, and he has no scruples.