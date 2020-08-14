/ Register

  • Friday, August 14, 2020

NATO is trying to replace ‘ancient’ AWACS aircraft

Discussion in 'Air Warfare' started by Zarvan, Aug 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM.

  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM
    Zarvan

    Zarvan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    49,351
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2011
    Ratings:
    +91 / 53,514 / -13
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    [​IMG]
    A Nato E-3A, Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AWACS)
    According to a recently published solicitation at the U.S. government’s main contracting website, NATO is deciding to replace ageing fleet of E-3A Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft.

    The E-3A Sentry is an airborne warning and control system, or AWACS, aircraft with an integrated command and control battle management, or C2BM, surveillance, target detection, and tracking platform. The aircraft based on the Boeing 707 platform from the 1970s.

    AWACS provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity, command and control of an area of responsibility, battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations.


    According to the Scramble Magazine, the eighteen NATO countries involved decided a replacement aircraft is required to be selected before 2023, in order for it to be operational by 2035. The countries recently decided to give the E-3As a final service life extension program worth USD 1 billion, to see the Boeing fleet’s ability to operate up to 2035. The new fleet of aircraft will be worth somewhere in the range of USD 10 billion.

    Currently, NATO’s AWACS component has fourteen E-3A aircraft, the first aircraft was delivered in 1982.

    The E-3A AWACS aircraft are extremely important to the Alliance. The unique plane usually operates at an altitude of around 10 km and from this altitude, a single E-3A can constantly monitor the airspace within a radius of more than 400 km and can exchange information – via digital data links – with ground-based, sea-based and airborne commanders. Its mission is to perform all surveillance and battle management tasks ordered by the NAEW&C Force Commander on behalf of the SACEUR.

    Executive Editor

    https://defence-blog.com/news/nato-is-trying-to-replace-ancient-awacs-aircraft.html
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM
    Vergennes

    Vergennes PROFESSIONAL

    Messages:
    5,136
    Joined:
    Feb 25, 2014
    Ratings:
    +61 / 13,959 / -0
    Country:
    France
    Location:
    France
    The Boeing 737 AEW&C should have been a logical choice.

    op.jpg
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:44 PM
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,343
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 7,663 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
    China next generation AWACS will get rid of rotodome
    [​IMG]

    The Conformal Array Antenna is a better solution.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:54 PM
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    19,827
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2011
    Ratings:
    +7 / 47,525 / -43
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    EU shall able to develop themselves and use a airbus platform, right?
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM
    merzifonlu

    merzifonlu FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    177
    Joined:
    Apr 3, 2017
    Ratings:
    +0 / 192 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    Right but not necessary. EU do not.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM
    MMM-E

    MMM-E SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,824
    Joined:
    Jul 6, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,857 / -3
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Germany
    Turkish Airforce has 4 Boeing E-7T AEWCs
    [​IMG]
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM
    IblinI

    IblinI SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,298
    Joined:
    Jun 21, 2016
    Ratings:
    +0 / 4,318 / -0
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    New Zealand
    What is the point of posting here?
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM
    RadarGudumluMuhimmat

    RadarGudumluMuhimmat FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    383
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 372 / -0
    Country:
    Turkey
    Location:
    Turkey
    He is flu. If you continue to answer him, he will give you information about the double roads and new city hospitals built by Erdogan through a private message.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:23 PM
    truthseeker2010

    truthseeker2010 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,385
    Joined:
    Dec 7, 2010
    Ratings:
    +1 / 4,025 / -1
    Possible replacement, since UK is already doing it.
     
  Aug 14, 2020 at 4:24 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    54,925
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +58 / 104,866 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    the question is who will pay it? US dont want to pay anything now
     
