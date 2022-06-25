NATO is exposed to unprecedented EW attacks in modern history

The battlefields of the Russian military operation in Ukraine differ, and the field of electronic warfare is considered one of the most important and prominent of these arenas. In this arena, Russia is not only facing the Ukrainian forces, but rather the entire Western camp, which has electronic warfare capabilities that compete with the Russian ones.But the Russians were able to prove their worth in this arena, and the latest confirmation of this is what was revealed about the unknown confusion facing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization - NATO units in Europe, which obstructed the path of military aircraft in European airspace. Intelligence reports also indicated that the electronic systems of the "NATO" forces in Eastern Europe are facing unidentified vibrations and effects, the first of their kind in modern history. \According to the information circulated as well, the wireless communication network of the military command in Romania, Bulgaria and Moldova is going through a critical stage under unknown influences, hampering communication and coordination between the different units and with the central command in the alliance.European military sources revealed that communication and communication service is significantly affected in the airspace of Bulgaria and Romania in particular, where failures in operating global positioning equipment at altitudes from 4 to 11 thousand meters have been recorded, which has an impact on the movement of aircraft of the United States of America and NATO in region near Ukraine.Electronic warfare (EW) occupies a special place within the concept of operations of the Russian Ground Forces. Referred to as wireless electronic warfare, it is seen as the means by which the Russian armed forces can limit the capabilities of an adversary's combat systems to the point that any technological advantage will be seriously jeopardized.Russia arranges its forces in electronic warfare at two basic levels, whereby a mechanized infantry brigade is provided with a company of electronic warfare forces, with extensive tactical warfare capabilities. The Army group also includes an electronic warfare battalion with equipment and capabilities specifically targeting operational systems that Russian planners fear.In addition, there are 5 electronic warfare brigades, distributed over the 4 military regions (each region has a brigade, except for the western region, which includes two brigades). As for the brigade, it was designed to provide extensive protection for the Russian critical formations, and also to assist in offensive operations, and each brigade contains aircraft and vehicles equipped with different mission equipment.Therefore, we can consider this process an important opportunity for Russia, and behind it the rest of the countries that are not affiliated with the Western camp, as it can also possess advanced electronic capabilities comparable to what the West possesses, and perhaps even surpassing it as well.