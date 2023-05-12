Nato doesn’t see China as threat, Not working on military plans against Beijing,says top official​

THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023Relations betweenand's leading member, the, sank to a low last year when thenvisited democratically governedwhich claims the island as its territory.In response,severed several formal communications channels with the United States including one between their militaries.Tensions eased in November when US and Chinese leadersandmet at ain Indonesia and pledged more frequent dialogue.But they flared again in February when a Chinese high-altitude balloon appeared in US airspace andcancelled a Beijing in response.Admiral, the chair of Nato's military committee, told journalists Beijing represented "a challenge.""We are working on military plans against Russia and the terrorist groups. That's where the plans are focusing on," he said after a meeting of the alliance's national military chiefs atinBauer also said the war in Ukraine would increasingly be a battle between large numbers of poorly trained Russian troops with outdated equipment and a smaller Ukrainian force with better Western weapons and trainingBauer noted Russia was now deploying significant numbers of tanks designed in the years afterThe Ukrainians meanwhile would "focus on quality, with Western weapon systems and Western training," Bauer said.