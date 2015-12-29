What's new

NATO chief rejects Russian demand to deny Ukraine entry

Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,188
-7
4,627
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
NATO chief rejects Russian demand to deny Ukraine entry
Jens Stoltenberg rejected Russia’s call for the West to withdraw its invitation to Ukraine to join the military alliance.




NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected Russian demands to rescind a 2008 commitment to Ukraine that the country would one day become a member of the Western military alliance.

The remarks came on Friday after Russia’s foreign ministry said that NATO should formally scrap a 2008 declaration to grant membership to Georgia and Ukraine, two former Soviet republics.


“NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is going to be decided by the 30 NATO allies and Ukraine, no one else,” Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 while allegedly supporting separatist rebels in the country’s eastern Donbas region. Russian troops also occupy two breakaway regions of Georgia.


In the past few weeks, Russia has moved about 100,000 troops to Ukraine’s border, sounding alarm bells in Washington and at NATO’s Brussels headquarters.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy days after he spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The US president urged the Russian leader to take the path of diplomacy to de-escalate the situation or face harsh economic sanctions.

During the two-hour discussion, Putin demanded that the West guarantee that Ukraine would not become a NATO launchpad.

Zelenskyy said Biden had conveyed Russian reassurances that Moscow would not cause an escalation.


On Friday, the Ukrainian president said he did not exclude holding a referendum on the future status of war-torn eastern Ukraine and the Crimea peninsula.

“I do not rule out a referendum on Donbas in general,” Zelenskyy told the 1+1 television channel. “It might be about Donbas, it might be about Crimea, it might be about ending the war in general,” he said. “So it may be that someone, this or that country can offer us certain conditions.”

‘The right to choose’
Meanwhile, the European Union on Friday warned Russia that it would face the consequences if it invaded Ukraine, as Germany’s new chancellor called for talks to resolve tensions in the wake of Moscow’s military build-up.

“Aggression needs to come with a price tag, which is why we will communicate these points ahead of time to Russia,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a joint news conference with Olaf Scholz.


Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing for a possible large-scale military offensive. The Kremlin denies planning any attack.

Earlier in the day, during a visit to France, Scholz called for a revival of the “Normandy format” talks between Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine to resolve the crisis.

“We are deeply concerned about the troops we are seeing along the Ukrainian border, and that’s why it’s important that Europe be firm in this area and show clearly that Europe’s borders are inviolable,” Scholz said at a news conference later with Charles Michel, president of the EU’s European Council.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned during his meeting with Scholz about the risk of self-fulfilling prophecies following a US intelligence assessment that a multi-front offensive on Ukraine by Russia could happen as early as next year.

www.aljazeera.com

NATO chief rejects Russian demand to deny Ukraine entry

Jens Stoltenberg rejected Russia’s call for the West to withdraw its invitation to Ukraine to join the alliance.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,521
0
1,337
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Biden also denied that which was basically 1 of Putin's 2 demands. Both demands of Putin were unfeasible and denied nor were Biden's demands feasible to Putin. Russia wants NATO to retreat from the baltics and poland nor stage exercises there this was turned down and the second they also said never admit Ukraine into NATO this was also turned down. In return they demanded Putin to pull back his army from the border he also turned that down but increased the forces on the border instead while citing our forces are inside our territory..

Russia demanded NATO to stop their eastward expansion aka Ukraine where as they replied everyone can join if they chose to and the decision is with them..
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,188
-7
4,627
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Battlion25 said:
Biden also denied that which was basically 1 of Putin's 2 demands. Both demands of Putin were unfeasible and denied nor were Biden's demands feasible to Putin. Russia wants NATO to retreat from the baltics and poland nor stage exercises there this was turned down and the second they also said never admit Ukraine into NATO this was also turned down. In return they demanded Putin to pull back his army from the border he also turned that down but increased the forces on the border instead while citing our forces are inside our territory..

Russia demanded NATO to stop their eastward expansion aka Ukraine where as they replied everyone can join if they chose to and the decision is with them..
Click to expand...
Donbass itself is very complicated Putin is citing Ukraine commited genocide there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

fatman17
NATO: Seeking Russia’s Destruction Since 1949
Replies
0
Views
1K
fatman17
fatman17
nangyale
The Fateful Triangle: Russia, Ukraine and the Jews
Replies
0
Views
842
nangyale
nangyale
Tiki Tam Tam
Hiroshima and Nagasaki Remembered
2
Replies
15
Views
6K
monitor
monitor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom