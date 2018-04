NATO Chief makes a request to Pakistan

28 Apr, 2018

BRUSSELS - Secretary General NATO , Jens Stoltenberg has said that Pakistan can play an important role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.This was stated by Jens Stoltenberg while addressing a press conference after the meetings of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs at the NATO headquarters, Brussels, Belgium.He said that we have welcomed Afghan President Ghani’s unprecedented offer of peace talks to the Taliban. A step he took on the confidence provided by NATO’s support.Despite the fact that they have not yet taken up the President’s offer, we urge the Taliban to take part in an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace process.Jens Stoltenberg further said that Pakistan’s role will be essential in helping Afghanistan achieve peace and stability and we encourage Pakistan to take additional steps.