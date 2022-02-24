What's new

NATO Chief Condemns Russia for ‘Reckless and Unprovoked Attack’

NATO Chief Condemns Russia for ‘Reckless and Unprovoked Attack’​

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned Russia's military operation as a "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine" that will risk civilian lives.
Mr. Stoltenberg, in a statement, called on Russia to halt its attack and said NATO allies would "meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions."

The U.S. and other NATO nations have said, as Russia built up its military forces near Ukraine in recent months, that the alliance has no intention of sending their own forces to defend Ukraine, which isn’t a member of the alliance.

NATO members have instead sent weapons to Kyiv, trained its forces and are reinforcing NATO countries on the alliance’s eastern flank, closest to Ukraine and Russia.

Every action has a reaction. Stoltenberg should take his hat and go. He simply failed to make Europe a safer place with all this unnecesary expansion.
 

