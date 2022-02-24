beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 43,940
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
NATO Chief Condemns Russia for ‘Reckless and Unprovoked Attack’By Michael R. Gordon
15 min ago
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.JOHN THYS/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES
The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned Russia's military operation as a "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine" that will risk civilian lives.
Mr. Stoltenberg, in a statement, called on Russia to halt its attack and said NATO allies would "meet to address the consequences of Russia’s aggressive actions."
The U.S. and other NATO nations have said, as Russia built up its military forces near Ukraine in recent months, that the alliance has no intention of sending their own forces to defend Ukraine, which isn’t a member of the alliance.
NATO members have instead sent weapons to Kyiv, trained its forces and are reinforcing NATO countries on the alliance’s eastern flank, closest to Ukraine and Russia.
NATO Chief Condemns Russia for ‘Reckless and Unprovoked Attack’
The secretary general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Jens Stoltenberg, condemned Russia's military operation as a "reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine" that will risk civilian lives. Mr. Stoltenberg, in a statement, called on Russia to halt its attack and said NATO allies would "m
www.wsj.com