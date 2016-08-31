What's new

Native Sikhs Fleeing Afghanistan

‘Living in fear’: Explosion rips through Sikh man’s shop in Afghanistan
Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Satpal Singh (32), the shop owner, who was injured in the blast, said that he was still reeling under shock a day after and couldn’t stop thinking about what could have happened if his four-year old son had not refused to accompany him to the shop on Wednesday.
Satpal, whose shop was damaged in Wednesday's bombing, says that he too wants to move to India. But he still had a loan of Rs 4 lakh and stocks worth Rs 2.5 lakh in his shop. (Express)

Two members from the Sikh community were injured on Wednesday afternoon after a powerful explosion ripped through a shop located near Gurdwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Jalalabad of Afghanistan.
Speaking to The Indian Express over the phone, Satpal Singh (32), the shop owner, who was injured in the blast, said that he was still reeling under shock a day after and couldn’t stop thinking about what could have happened if his four-year old son had not refused to accompany him to the shop on Wednesday.
“I had asked my 4-year old son, Balmeet, to accompany me to the shop on Wednesday, like usual. But he refused. Many times, my younger son Harnoor (2) also accompanies me to the shop. My old father too usually sits at the shop. But, thankfully, he too did not go on Wednesday. I think it was around 2.30pm when there was this loud bang. My friend Taran Singh and I were sitting inside the shop and we were injured,” said Satpal.

Satpal said that apparently an explosive device had been placed inside his shop in his absence. “I did not get to know who came and placed it in my shop. But life is becoming very difficult for members of the Sikh community with each passing day here. It is getting more difficult to live here,” he said. He added that the local police have launched a probe into the incident.
Incidentally, on July 1, three years ago a suicide bomber had blown himself up in Jalalabad killing at least 19 people, most of who were Hindus or Sikhs. One of the victims that day was Awtar Singh Khalsa, the father of current Sikh MP Narinder Singh Khalsa. Two years later, on March 25, 2020, IS gunmen had stormed into Gurdwara Har Rai Sahib of Kabul, killing 25 people, including children, triggering an exodus of Sikhs back to India.
“Till 1970s, there were a combined total of around 3 lakh Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan. But there was a mass exodus after the mujahideen took over in 1992,” says Inderjeet Singh, author of ‘Afghan Hindus & Sikhs: A History of a Thousand Years’.
In 2020, another gurdwara in Kabul was attacked by IS gunmen, prompting several Sikh and Hindu families to move back to India and other countries on Long Term Visas.
“From around a combined total of 700 (around 650 Sikhs and 50 Hindus) last year, there are just around 100 members of the Sikh and Hindu communities (combined) who are still in Afghanistan. Most have moved to Delhi. But some families are still there as they cannot leave their shops and work,” says Chhabol Singh, a community member who moved back to Delhi after the 2020 Kabul attack.
Satpal, whose shop was damaged in Wednesday’s bombing, says that he too wants to move to India. But he still had a loan of Rs 4 lakh and stocks worth Rs 2.5 lakh in his shop. “We are not rich that we can afford to move instantly. With great difficulty, I had repaid a loan of Rs 2 lakh and now my shop has been damaged,” said Satpal.
Manjit Singh, who too lives in Afghanistan, said that in Jalalabad there were around 15 Sikh families left, most of who live in gurdwara rooms and own shops. “They are just 70 Sikhs in Jalalabad. These are poor families who cannot afford to move to India or other countries because they do not have enough money to be able to afford travel tickets. They won’t have any work if they move to Delhi, but at least have their shops here. Even the families who moved back to Delhi are still looking for work,” he said.
“It has become a part of life to live in fear,” signs off Manjit.

Damn what about the library that India built for Afghanis. I guess it's failed to produce some pro Indian professors.
 
We are In a war

Pakistan has scored a massive strategic victory over multiple states

Even in the east it was Pakistani saazish that encouraged Chinese action on the LAC


We will have to ensure we complete our victory



The fallout for the short-term will be BLA and TTP attacks as our enemies are BURNING


We will need to soak up the attacks and hit back but VICTORY IS OURS
 
We are In a war

Pakistan has scored a massive strategic victory over multiple states

Even in the east it was Pakistani saazish that encouraged Chinese action on the LAC


We will have to ensure we complete our victory



The fallout for the short-term will be BLA and TTP attacks as our enemies are BURNING


We will need to soak up the attacks and hit back but VICTORY IS OURS
Will Senior leadership take the threat serious from BLA? Every week Pak soldiers are being targetted.
 
Will Senior leadership take the threat serious from BLA? Every week Pak soldiers are being targetted.
Yes, it's a ongoing process

BLA has been targeted within Afghanistan as well


Once the U.S is out it will be open season, Pakistan has been planning this and fencing will be complete almost methodically on time


The uptick in violence and attacks upon the FC however is something we will have to put up with, however our enemy does not have the resources for a protracted battle and they are putting all their resources on the line.

In a short time they will either go for broke and be destroyed or they will have to back off and hide in order to preserve themselves
 
If these were native Afghan Hindus and Sikhs it is rather sad - since Pakistani Pukhtoon Sikhs stemming from the Sikh conquest did face initial persecution when the TTP and religious extremism ramped up but after some stability have returned. There should be no issues for any indigenous Sikhs if they move to Pakistan - however any Indian imports are going to find life rather difficult.
 
everyone else is running away from this crisis country, so I really don’t see why the stubborn Sikhs & hindus want to stay for. They can easily return to there India but I reckon they stay to keep Afghan identity over being called Indian. They will have to adapt to Taliban rules then just like there Indian Muslim counterparts in India forced to stop eating beef and other Islamic practices
 
Ahh, so these are the people Modi created the fast track to citizenship law. It's a pity these people have to pay the price for Modi's India.
 
Such a pity state in the forum.. these are native Afghan Hindus and Shikhs who are being targeted and killed, and some low lifes are finding a reason to celebrate
 
A suggestion, you should read the article yourself before posting it, those are Afghan innocent sikh citizen being attacked by taliban terrorists and are asking for refuge in India
 
Such a pity state in the forum.. these are native Afghan Hindus and Shikhs who are being targeted and killed, and some low lifes are finding a reason to celebrate
Agree.

Sikhs do a LOT of charity work for everyone. Maybe some should consider repatriating them to Punjab (India), maybe to Amritsar if there's only 70 people. Wonder what language the Afghan sikhs speak, probably pastho or some other local dialect or language.
 
