Native Sikhs Fleeing Afghanistan

Samurai_assassin said: Will Senior leadership take the threat serious from BLA? Every week Pak soldiers are being targetted. Click to expand...

Yes, it's a ongoing processBLA has been targeted within Afghanistan as wellOnce the U.S is out it will be open season, Pakistan has been planning this and fencing will be complete almost methodically on timeThe uptick in violence and attacks upon the FC however is something we will have to put up with, however our enemy does not have the resources for a protracted battle and they are putting all their resources on the line.In a short time they will either go for broke and be destroyed or they will have to back off and hide in order to preserve themselves