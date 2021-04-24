What's new

Nations offer India help to tackle Covid, but stiff resistance to Delhi’s proposal on vaccines at WTO

Dalit

Dalit

WTO members US, UK, EU, Japan, Australia, Canada & Switzerland are offering stiff resistance to India and South Africa’s proposal to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines.

NAYANIMA BASU
23 April, 2021

New Delhi: Nations around the world might be queuing up to offer assistance to India as it battles a devastating Covid-19 wave, but the scene playing out at the World Trade Organization (WTO) contrasts significantly.

On Thursday, the WTO met at its Geneva headquarters informally to discuss India and South Africa’s proposal to waive stringent intellectual property and patents rights on Covid vaccines.

However, WTO member — the US, the UK, the EU, Japan, Australia, Canada and Switzerland — continued their resistance to the move, sources present in the meeting told ThePrint.

The proposal, which was first presented in October 2020, has failed to make much headway due to stiff opposition from the US and Europe.

During the informal meeting of the TRIPS Council, where the matter was discussed among all member countries, the European Union (EU) said “undermining or upending intellectual property rights is a no-go as they represent a major contribution to expanding production of COVID-19 vaccines”.


While the EU, along with the UK and Switzerland, said it is ready to “engage in further discussions”, it declined support to a complete waiver.

India at the meeting “warned” of the perils of poor access to vaccines in large parts of the world, the sources quoted New Delhi as saying.

“Going by current trends, vast pockets of the human population will remain beyond the reach of a vaccine for the foreseeable future, giving the virus plenty of room to continue circulating and mutating,” it was further quoted.

Offer for help

The opposition at the WTO came even as European countries showed solidarity with India amid the record surge of the pandemic in the country.

On Friday, EU President Charles Michel said in a tweet that the region “stands in solidarity with Indian people amidst resurgent #COVID19 pandemic. The fight against the virus is a common fight”.

He also said the region will discuss its “support and cooperation” at the upcoming EU-India Summit that will take place virtually on 8 May. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi was meant to travel to Portugal to hold the summit.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also held a meeting with Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission.

“Appreciated the support offered by EU on Covid challenges currently faced by India. Confident that EU will help strengthen our capabilities at this critical juncture,” Jaishankar said in a tweet Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also extended his support. “France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support,” Macron said

US, Japan, Canada also oppose the move
At the meeting Thursday, however, other developed countries that form the core WTO membership — the US, Japan and Canada — refused to support the waiver proposal even as Covid deaths continue to soar in India while it also faces shortage of vaccines and oxygen.

Refusing to support a complete waiver of intellectual property rights (IPR) and patents on Covid vaccines and medicines, the US said it will help in strengthening the trilateral cooperation between the WTO, World Intellectual Property Organisation and World Health Organization to streamline the IPR requirements and other regulatory issues that can delay vaccine distribution.

Japan, Australia and Canada, among others, took a similar stance, batting for more talks and other alternatives, sources said.

Under the proposal, India and South Africa have sought temporary relaxations for intellectual property, patents and other such provisions laid out under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, also known as TRIPS Agreement of the WTO.

So far, 58 countries have co-sponsored the proposal, including Kenya, Eswatini, Mozambique, Pakistan, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mongolia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, the African Group and Maldives.

On Friday, India recorded a global record single-day tally of 3.32 lakh Covid-19 cases. It also saw 2,263 fatalities.

Need for waiver

In a statement on this issue Wednesday, Dr Maria Guevara, international medical secretary, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said, “Several potentially promising medicines for COVID-19 prevention and treatment are currently in clinical trials, and if proven effective, could be a critical part of the ongoing response to the pandemic, especially in light of the slow and unequal global vaccine rollout and the emergence of virus variants.”

She said, “However, even during the pandemic, pharmaceutical corporations continue to maintain their standard practice of rigid control over intellectual property rights, and MSF’s analysis shows that they have filed patent claims over the past year for several medicines that are under development for COVID-19 treatment.”

Guevara added, “The waiver, if adopted, could provide countries with new options to address legal uncertainties and barriers that may impede production and supply of COVID-19 medical products in advance, rather than waiting for barriers to hit and then scramble for actions.”

theprint.in

P

pakpride00090

Lol..

Sucking white man's balls didn't work eh...

I thought US-India were buddies after howdy modi and Quad...

Well at least we have a reliable friend in the form of China...

As they say , a friend in need is a friend indeed.
 
Dalit

Dalit

A harsh lesson for all developing nations. Never rely on Western nations for anything. Bundle your powers and resources and work together like Western nations do. If you don't you stand all alone.
 
dbc

dbc

Dalit said:
So far, 58 countries have co-sponsored the proposal, including Kenya, Eswatini, Mozambique, Pakistan, Bolivia, Venezuela, Mongolia, Zimbabwe, Egypt, the African Group and Maldives.
...but why is no one interested in the IP for Chinese vaccine?
 
Dalit

Dalit

dbc said:
...but why is no one interested in the IP for Chinese vaccine?
Of course nations are interested in Chinese vaccines. Otherwise no one would be using them. China along with Russia are stepping in to fill the void. Doesn't take away the fact that Western nations are displaying greed and nationalism.

You have some answering to do here. Why are you not helping Hindustan which is supposed to be your main ally.
 
dbc

dbc

pakpride00090 said:
China and India are enemies ? Why would they take their enemies vaccine...

I thought US and India were in a love affair or was unrequited love
..can't you read Pakistan is one of the 58 countries to petition WTO - it's isn't just India.
besides the IP for mRNA doesn't even belong to the US government it belongs to Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech. India , Russia and China have their own vaccines so why the interest in Western IP?

China, Russia and India brag about high effectiveness of their own home grown vaccines but people want western firms to open their kimono and give up their secrets.
 
R

redtom

dbc said:
..can't you read Pakistan is one of the 58 countries to petition WTO - it's isn't just India.
besides the IP for mRNA doesn't even belong to the US government it belongs to Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech. India , Russia and China have their own vaccines so why the interest in Western IP?

China, Russia and India brag about high effectiveness of their own home grown vaccines but people want western firms to open their kimono and give up their secrets.
Because intellectual property protection is a rule of the United Nations. China's sharing of vaccine IP cannot change this rule. In fact, China has already shared vaccine IP, and many countries are establishing Chinese vaccine factories.
 
dbc

dbc

Dalit said:
Of course nations are interested in Chinese vaccines. Otherwise no one would be using them. China along with Russia are stepping in to fill the void. Doesn't take away the fact that Western nations are displaying greed and nationalism.

You have some answering to do here. Why are you not helping Hindustan which is supposed to be your main ally.
Western nations have given billions to COVAX. The US has given 4 billion USD in funds to WHO to procure vaccines. Of course we are going to prioritise our own citizens over other nations.
WHO is free to use COVAX funds to buy any approved vaccine. Problem is none of the Chinese vaccines are yet approved by the WHO. So far, it's Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Moderna, Jansen and Sputnik.
Whose fault is that? Why did China delay sending phase 2 and 3 data to the WHO? Phase 3 trails for SinoVac was finished late last year. Probably because China was afraid to lose face for the low efficacy of its vaccine OR China wanted global accolades, gratitude and the limelight and chose to ignore WHO COVAX and distribute the vaccine on its own. It's one or the other in either case why isn't anyone hassling China for the intellectual property of its vaccines? China has all three type, mRNA, viral vector and inactivated.
redtom said:
Because intellectual property protection is a rule of the United Nations. China's sharing of vaccine IP cannot change this rule. In fact, China has already shared vaccine IP, and many countries are establishing Chinese vaccine factories.
China hasn't shared IP with anyone, China has bottling and redistribution plants in Pakistan, UAE and Egypt.
 
