Nation's First Elected Trans State Rep ARRESTED For The PREDICTABLE...

The first elected transgender state rep, a Democrat named Stacie Marie Laughton, has been arrested for a predictable offense. Laughton has a lengthy rap sheet, including making bomb threats, credit card fraud, and two counts of stalking. Laughton is now facing four counts of distributing sexually explicit images of children. Local police in Nashua, New Hampshire searched his home after a complaint and arrested him. Such an arrest is not unpredictable for a person like Laughton. Many people have embraced the LGBTQ lifestyle as a shield to commit obvious criminal acts.