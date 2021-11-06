National Security Researcher John Hannah: Every American president is shocked by the fact that the Saudis are very important

Saudi Arabia causes a strong shake in the oil market and raises prices

John Hannah, a national security researcher for CNN:Every new American president eventually gets shocked by reality and comes to a conclusion that despite the difficulty of coexisting with the Saudis as close partners, It is more difficult to deal with them as adversaries or as an unfriendly country,Adding: "They're just still very important."Goldman Sachs warned, that global oil stocks are at risk of falling to extremely low levels after OPEC failed to reach an agreement on increasing oil production. And while Biden's focus on the environment makes it difficult for him to publicly urge Saudi Arabia to pump more fossil fuels, higher oil prices could heighten inflation fears and already provide ammunition for Republican attacks against him.Bloomberg news agency reported that Saudi Arabia caused another strong shock to the oil market after a day of ignoring the US President call for more oil to be pumped by the OPEC Plus alliance, which includes OPEC countries and allied producers ..As Saudi Arabia raised the official selling price for all its crude oil to all buyers.According to Bloomberg, Aramco increased its main Arab Light crude price to Asian customers in December by between $1.40 and $2.70.