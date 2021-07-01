What's new

National Security Committee (NSC)

PM Imran Khan chairs emergency National Security Committee (NSC) meeting on the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, meeting was attended by Services Chiefs, DGISI and federal ministers.

August 16, 2021


1629132394886.png
 
NSC lays emphasis on 'inclusive political settlement, principle of non-interference' in Afghanistan


Sanaullah Khan
August 16, 2021


In this file photo, Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). — Photo courtesy PM Office


Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC). — Photo courtesy PM Office

An emergency meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday, convened to discuss the situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of Kabul, emphasised that Pakistan remains "committed to an inclusive political settlement" in the neighbouring war-torn country.

The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and attended by senior cabinet members and chiefs of the armed forces, also decided that "the principle of non-interference in Afghanistan must be adhered to," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The meeting's attendants were informed of the latest developments in Afghanistan and their possible impact on Pakistan as well as the South Asian region, according to the statement.

The participants of the meeting reaffirmed that Pakistan would "continue to work with the international community and all Afghan stakeholders to facilitate an inclusive political settlement", terming it as "the way forward" for the representation of all Afghan ethnic groups.

The National Security Committee observed that "major violence had been averted" so far during the Taliban's takeover of Kabul and urged all parties in Afghanistan to "respect the rule of law, protect fundamental human rights of all Afghans, and ensure that Afghan soil is not used by any terrorist organisation/group against any country".

The meeting stressed that the international community "must recognise the sacrifices made by Pakistan" over the last four decades, adding that Pakistan was also a victim of the conflict in Afghanistan and wanted peace and stability in the region.


Biden administration's endorsement 'logical conclusion'

The meeting also reiterated that there was never a military solution to the Afghanistan conflict. "The ideal time to end the conflict through negotiations might have been when the US/Nato troops were at maximum military strength in Afghanistan. Continuation of foreign military presence for a longer duration now would not have yielded a different outcome," the meeting noted, according to the PMO statement.

Therefore, US President Joe Biden's administration's endorsement of the decision made during the Donald Trump presidency — to withdraw all United States troops from Afghanistan — was "indeed a logical conclusion to this conflict", the meeting said.

"It is now time for the international community to work together to ensure an inclusive political settlement for long-term peace, security and development of Afghanistan [and] the region," it added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran lauded the ongoing efforts of the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul, and ordered the repatriation of Pakistani citizens, diplomats, journalists and staff of international organisations operating in Afghanistan.


Pakistan closely following Afghan situation

A day earlier, the Foreign Office said Pakistan was closely following the situation in Afghanistan and would continue to support efforts for political settlement.

"We hope all Afghan sides will work together to resolve this internal crisis," Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a series of tweets. He said the Pakistan embassy in Kabul was extending required assistance to Pakistanis, Afghan nationals and diplomatic and international community for consular work and coordination of PIA flights.

He said a special inter-ministerial cell had been established in the Ministry of Interior to facilitate visa and arrival matters for diplomatic personnel and officials of United Nations agencies, international organisations, media and others.
 
NSC discusses internal security issues, Afghanistan situation

  • Committee members say any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan

BR Web Desk
08 Oct 2021





Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the 34th meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday in which the Afghanistan situation and internal security issues were discussed.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that the meeting was attended by Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, the heads of the Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and federal cabinet members.

The high-level huddle discussed the situation along the country's borders and the possible impact of Afghanistan's situation on Pakistan.

On the occasion, the PM received a detailed briefing on the evolving regional security situation, particularly the recent developments in Afghanistan. The committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable, and sovereign Afghanistan.

"The participants, noted with concern, the dire humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasised the urgent need for the international community to provide assistance to avert a humanitarian crisis," the statement added.

The importance of international coordination on constructive political and economic engagement with the interim government in Afghanistan was also highlighted.

The statement further said that PM Imran expressed satisfaction on Pakistan’s support to the international evacuation effort from Afghanistan. The committee members emphasized that the evolving situation in the region was extremely complex and that any instability in Afghanistan could have severe implications for Pakistan.

The premier directed the establishment of a dedicated cell to synergize various streams of efforts on Afghanistan across the government, including international coordination for humanitarian assistance and effective border management to prevent any negative spillover into Pakistan, the PMO said.

Earlier, PM Imran reiterated his call for collective efforts to ensure a stable Afghanistan and foster regional peace. “It is essential to take urgent steps to improve the security situation in Afghanistan, prevent a humanitarian crisis, and stabilize the economy,” PM Imran said.

The prime minister added that the efforts for stabilisation would be reinforced by respect for the rights of all segments of Afghan society and an inclusive political structure.

He also stressed the importance of the international community’s engagement with Afghanistan through positive messaging and constructive practical steps.

The NSC meeting comes following a major reshuffle in the top army brass earlier this week. In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum was appointed as director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), replacing Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed who has now been appointed corps commander Peshawar.

The press release also announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as quarter master general, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.

The ISPR added that Lieutenant General Mohammad Saeed has been posted as the Karachi corps commander, while Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood has been appointed as the president of the National Defence University.

Major General Asim Malik has been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general as well as appointed as the army's adjutant general, the ISPR said.
 
NSC approves Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy

Sanaullah Khan
December 27, 2021



The meeting of the National Security Committee in progress. — Photo via official handout


The meeting of the National Security Committee in progress. — Photo via official handout


The National Security Committee (NSC) — the highest forum for coordination on security issues — on Monday approved the country's first-ever National Security Policy aimed at strengthening the security apparatus to tackle all internal and external challenges as well as ensuring the protection of citizens.

The security policy was unveiled at the 36th NSC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan with participation from key ministers, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all services chiefs, national security advisor and senior civil and military officers, according to a press release issued after the meeting.

Briefing the meeting, National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a comprehensive national security framework while the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

The meeting was informed that the policy had been devised with the consultation of all stakeholders concerned, the official statement said.

"To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core," Yusuf told the meeting.

According to the NSA, a stronger economy would create additional resources that would in turn be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.

It was highlighted that a detailed implementation framework had been created through which the National Security Division would review progress in collaboration with relevant ministries and departments.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasised that the security of Pakistan rested in the security of its citizens and reposed confidence that Pakistan was well prepared to meet any internal and external threats.

Terming the NSP’s formulation and approval a historic moment, the premier noted that the policy must guide all organs of the government to ensure that their efforts are synchronised with the overall direction of the NSP.

He directed the NSA to present an implementation progress report to the NSC every month.

The NSC members, while approving the policy, appreciated the National Security Division and all other government departments for the effort, the statement added.

Meanwhile, revitalisation of the Planning Committee and the expansion of NSC’s Advisory Board was also unanimously approved by the participants during the meeting.

The new policy will now be presented to the federal cabinet for its imprimatur before it is officially adopted. "A public version of the document will be released in due course."

Earlier this month, the premier had said that national security was more than just a matter of focusing on military might, adding that it encompassed inclusive growth as well.

The prime minister said a similar focus was needed on human development as well and called upon the audience to highlight the issues in Pakistan's three-tiered education system.
 
