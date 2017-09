NSC gives final nod to rules of engagement with US

Minister for Foreign Affairs Khwaja Asif would be visiting Washington DC and likely to meet with his counterpart US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during the second week of October

“Pence said that the US wanted reconciliation as a way forward. During the meeting the prime minister informed the committee that the US officials were also informed on the concerns of Pakistan,”

during the meeting between Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Lisa Curtis, the US advisor on South Asian affairs, Ms Janjua conveyed the rising temperatures in Pakistan over the speech of US President Donald Trump.