National Science and Technology Park

About National Science & Technology Park (NSTP)
...

An Innovation Ecosystem and a Hub for International Business

National Science & Technology Park (NSTP) is the first fully integrated science and technology park (STP) and the first STP of the country; the initiative is meticulously aimed at kindling the knowledge economy of Pakistan by stimulating and nurturing innovation-led germination and growth of hi-tech entities. With over PKR 8 Billion being invested into the master plan, NSTP will emerge as an innovation powerhouse for businesses.

NSTP is the new national tech-pad where entrepreneurs and multinationals come together to discover, ideate, create, collaborate and break new ground. Kicking off with a portentous pilot, the NSTP will be home to an ornate assortment of tech start-ups, established R&D companies and research branches of renowned national and international industry leaders. The park is the country’s avant-garde cradle for disruptive technologies. Catering to a multispectral cluster, drawing on the nation’s and the region’s growth potential and market needs, 8 optimised high-tech themes have been carefully selected for the NSTP in the first phase, to maximise technological, economic and societal impact, not to mention creation of thousands of high-tech jobs. Moreover, dovetailed with the unparalleled knowledge, talent and R&D base of Pakistan’s #1 Engineering and Technology university, NSTP is also the first of its kind in the country to sport all the essential ingredients for an enabling and diverse innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

A flagship project of the National University of Sciences & Technology
(NUST), the NSTP not only capitalises on the strengths and core competencies of NUST, but also brandishes support from the Government of Pakistan. Longstanding and productive linkages with major industry movers and shakers including military-industrial-complexes, large public and private sector organisations and SMEs is another unique feature accrued due to the host university. Ensuring ease of business, providing tax rebates and exemptions, and other associated incentives are a few of the major value propositions of the NSTP and are incorporated in the ethos of its design.

NUST’s continued focus of almost 3 decades on institutionalising and consolidating the culture of research, innovation and entrepreneurship eventually culminated in the formulation of the NSTP, that will help to deliver NUST’s aim of making this region a place where technology-centric businesses, large and small, can thrive, create jobs, and provide the very best higher education, R&D and training opportunities.

If not for the love of science and innovation, the picturesque landscapes would be reason alone to vie for this prime real estate. But the range of ergonomically designed innovation facilities, a thriving entrepreneurial culture and maturely established patenting, marketing and technology transfer departments of the host university, and a panoply of amenities for sports and recreation are just some of the prized offerings that make it the first choice for all techpreneurs and research-focused businesses.

NSTP is built with sustainability in mind. Its thematic vision embraces the concept of providing every business on the Park with the benefits of setting high footprint not only in Pakistan but globally as well.

Businesses based at the Park will benefit from excellent road, rail and air connections to the rest of the country, Middle-East, South Asia, Europe and beyond. Located just off the Kashmir Highway, NSTP is in the heart of Islamabad, with many industries and universities within a radius of 50 km. Islamabad International Airport, less than 10 km away, offers direct flights across Middle-East, South Asia, Europe and further afield via the international hub at Dubai and Doha.


VISION

To become a thriving and dynamic international hub for scientific and technological R&D and innovation, by facilitating collaboration amongst research centres, universities, industry, communities and Governments, and creating products and services with positive economic and societal impact within the region and beyond.

MISSION
To be Pakistan’s most technologically advanced R&D and innovation centre, stimulating growth of high-tech enterprises, fostering technological and socioeconomic growth, and contributing to development of Pakistan’s knowledge economy.


OBJECTIVES
  1. To build an innovation ecosystem stimulating creation of new technology businesses through entrepreneurship and incubation programmes.
  2. To stimulate innovation-led economic growth of the country and region.
  3. To promote commercialisation of research and development in association with local research centres and academic institutions.
  4. To encourage active collaboration between private and public sector technology development.
  5. To support emerging local start-ups and SMEs seeking to develop and export diverse technology-based products, services and intellectual property (IP).
  6. To attract international technology-focused companies and research organisations to relocate their operations to Pakistan.
  7. To create and enhance international and national strategic linkages to further growth and economic diversity.

CORE VALUES
  1. Excellence: We strive for excellence and quality in everything we do. We learn from best global practices, and challenge ourselves to improve through strategic planning, collaboration and teamwork.
  2. Integrity: We conduct ourselves in accordance with the highest standards of professional behaviour and ethics while dealing with tenants and industry, as well as students, researchers and faculty, keeping all processes and procedures transparent.
  3. Teamwork and Collaboration: All departments at NSTP work in synergy and close collaboration to provide a strong support system for our researchers, faculty, students, tenant companies and industry.
  4. Contribution to Society: We encourage, support and nurture Research and Development initiatives for the larger benefit of society, and help NSTP tenants maximise societal impact from their business operations.

INTERNATIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

International Association of Science Parks (IASP)
IASP is a worldwide network of Science & Technology Parks having 347 members from 77 countries. NUST is the only full member of IASP from Pakistan.


World Technopolis Association (WTA):
WTA is a multilateral international organisation created with the purpose to connect the advancement of science and technology with local development. NUST is the only associate member of WTA from Pakistan.

Inter-Islamic Network on Science & Technology Parks (INSTP):
INSTP is a platform for technological development among Muslim countries. NUST is member for INSTP as well as the only Pakistani member of its Executive Council.


ABOUT NSTP PILOT

NSTP pilot is the newest addition to NUST’s growing portfolio – it is an innovative project that will be home to a vibrant and high-tech entrepreneurial and business community of 100+ enterprises, from entrepreneurial start-ups to global multinationals. With over 110,000 square feet of office space, ample parking, state-of-the-art IT and easy access to NUST’s R&D ecosystem, NSTP pilot is the ideal location for enterprises ranging from ambitious tech-based start-ups to established international businesses looking for a base camp for R&D, intellectual capital, investments, collaborations and commercialisation. Surrounded by a vibrant network of like-minded innovators and entrepreneurs, the residents of NSTP will benefit from flexible office space set over 4 floors, as well as contemporary meeting rooms, smart conference rooms, cafes and a dedicated bank. Tenants will have additional advantage of R&D facilities within the park as well as on the NUST H-12 campus.

As We Grow:
The NSTP will serve as the hub for innovation, not just for students, but for professionals and underprivileged individuals as well. The centre will be used to mentor and groom the youth while enabling them to contribute to the local economy as well as to compete globally. The Park will facilitate research and innovation, and create numerous job opportunities. The knowledge ecosystem, combined with continuous innovation in cutting-edge technologies, will prove to be an asset and a catalyst for Pakistan’s technological and socioeconomic progress.

Leveraging the university’s core strengths and unique position in the global technology arena, we focus on 8 key thematic areas – AgriTech, AutoTech, EdTech, EnergyTech, DefTech, FinTech, HealthTech, SmartTech.
 
National Science and Technology Park Graduates 16 Disruptive Startups from its Hatch8 Programme

Islamabad: The National Science and Technology Park held the Graduation Ceremony of the 2nd cohort of its Hatch 8 programme of 16 disruptive startups at the main Campus of National University of Sciences & Technology.

Hatch 8 programme is a 6-month pre-incubation program of NSTP, which is designed to take in entrepreneurs in idea-stage of their product development and transform them into viable businesses. The program offers a variety of services, ranging from workshops to bootcamps, free co-working space, as well as access to mentors and investor networks.

Whilst congratulating the graduates, Mr Wahaj us Siraj - CEO Nayatel remarked upon the boons of innovation and its impact on the society at large. He said that true ideation emanates from a problem-solving mindset and the ability to take the first step in furthering a very young business idea.

Of the 16 startups, four were given awards for high achievement on the basis of revenue generation, customer base and socio-economic impact. The winning startup, RADWI, which makes remotely accessible IoT based Home Automation Solutions, was awarded a cheque of PKR 100,000 along with privileged residency at NSTP, while the runner-up, Oven Diaries, received PKR 50,000. Two startups were given “NSTP Rising Star” award and received a cheque of PKR 50,000 each.

Vice President National Science & Technology Park, Dr Rizwan Riaz thanked all esteemed guests for attending the ceremony and noted that “the 16 graduating startups have shown tremendous perseverance and strength to overcome the market challenges and hurdles caused by Covid19 pandemic. He added that “NSTP offers a complete spectrum of enabling services and environment that connects stakeholders, provides digital and physical access to information and knowledge base of Pakistan premier university NUST, through a centralised repository”.

Since its inception, NSTP, which is Pakistan’s first Science & Technology Park, has played an integral role in promulgating the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country. Within a span of two years, NSTP has on-boarded 7 anchor tenants, 34 hi-tech SMEs, and 60 startups. The tenants at the park have created over 1,500 employment opportunities, raised over PKR 209 million in investment funding, and registered a revenue growth of PKR 1.7 billion.

The occasion was also graced by Ambassador Deddy Faisel, High Commission of Malayasia as he praised the talent of the youth at NUST and NSTP’s role in strengthening the tech ecosystem of the country.



May be an image of 5 people, people standing, suit and text that says '2 GRADUATION DAY COHORT2 NSTP trailblazing eams ready orth next level NOVEMBER 2021 National Science Technology Pork NUST, Islamabad NSTRH NS'
 
AgriTech

AgriTech theme at NSTP will focus on technologies like Smart Irrigation methods, Food Processing & Storage, Precision Agriculture, Biotechnology, Vertical Farming, Agriculture Robots, Air & Soil Monitoring Tools, Seeds, Fertilizers, Livestock and Poultry.

Within Islamabad, there is a growing biotechnology sector. The National Agricultural Research Center (NARC), Islamabad has been undertaking advanced work in genetic modification for crop improvements. NARC is home to the recently created National Institute for Genomics and Advanced Biotechnology. This facility represents one of the largest single investments in Biotechnology in Pakistan over the last 10 years.

Atta-ur-Rehman School of Applied Biosciences (ASAB) at NUST, is home to Pakistan’s largest biotech cluster and this pool of expertise is an invaluable resource, enabling students to access biotechnological skills. The School is unique in having established expertise across a broad range of biotechnology, thereby encouraging innovative approaches to teaching and research. Areas of expertise include health care biotechnology, industrial biotechnology, food and plant biotechnology. The school with its state-of-the-art labs and research facilities, not to mention a unique ensemble of erudite faculty, will provide direct facilitation to AgriTech tenants at NSTP.

............................

DefTech

NUST has been working in multiple technology domains for military usage, spin-offs of which have benefited non-military areas as well.

Def Tech at NSTP will focus on Aerospace, Drones, Radars, Cyber Warfare, Military Wearables, Specialised Imaging & Surveillance Equipment.

NUST has successfully developed Ground Surveillance Radar, Weapon Drop Mechanism for an anti-terrorist UAV, Vertical Take-Off Landing (VTOL) Surveillance Drone and Micro Air Vehicle for Survey and Surveillance etc.

.........................


EnergyTech:

Energy technology is an interdisciplinary Engineering science having to do with efficient, safe, environmentally friendly and economical extraction, conversion, transportation, storage and use of energy, targeted towards yielding high efficiency whilst skirting side effects on humans, nature and the environment.

NUST has successfully carried out energy related projects including 3 Phase Load Balancing (Technology Transfer has been signed with a local industry), promotion and mapping of biomass energy in Pakistan, Smart Load enabler, multilevel inverter based transformer-less power controller and Grid Enabled Knowledge Management System etc.

Energy Tech theme at NSTP will focus its research on Biomass, Biofuels, Thermal Hydraulics, Fuel Cells, Blue Energy, Solar Energy, Wind Energy, Clean Coal, Energy Efficiency Materials and Systems.
 
