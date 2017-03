SAR candidates shall be loyal to China

Xinhua

shall bear allegiance to China and declare that they have not received foreign funds in relation to the election

they should declare in the Participant's Registration Form that they uphold the Chinese Constitution and bear allegiance to China

candidates should also declare that they have not received and will not receive, directly or indirectly, any form of funds in relation to the election from any foreign institution, organization or individual.

the candidate's election will be declared null and void