National Parks in Pakistan.
In Pakistan a National Park is an area of outstanding scenic merit and natural beauty where the landscape, flora and fauna are protected and preserved in a natural state. Public access for recreation, education and research is provided for. Access roads and other facilities should be planned so they do not conflict with the main objectives of national parks. Hunting wild animals is prohibited, as is firing gun or otherwise interfering with animals and plants. Clearing land for cultivation, mining or allowing polluted water to flow in National Parks is also prohibited. Under the regulations, these acts may be allowed for scientific purposes or to improve the park.
Following are the major National Parks of Pakistan :
Hingol National Park spread over an area of about 1,650 square km* along the Makran Coast, Balochistan is the largest of National Parks of Pakistan, and is located approximately 190 kilometres from Karachi. The area was for the first time declared reserved in 1988. The park area covers parts of the three districts of Lasbela, Gawader and Awaran of Balochistan province containing a variety of topographical features and vegetation, varying from arid sub tropical forest in the north to arid montane in the west. Large tracts of the NP are covered with drift sand and can be classified as coastal semi desert. The National Park includes the estuary of the Hingol river which supports a significant diversity of bird and fish species.
The Hungol valley has fantastic scenery of towering cliffs, pinnacles and buttresses, the river winding between. Some 350 miles in length, the Hungol is Balochistan's longest river. Unlike most other streams in Balochistan which only flow during rare rains, the Hungol always has flowing water in it. The water is crystal-clear, reflecting the incredible blue of the sky. It makes for picture-postcard scenery. Hungol river and valley are located in Hungol National Park.
Hingol is known to support threatened invertebrates in addition to a variety of bird species. The River Hingol has been nurturing crocodiles for centuries. The Marsh Crocodile, Olive Ridley and Green Marine Turtles, endemic and threatened species of fish, such as the Mahasheer occur and schools of Plumbeous Dolphins (Sousa plumbea) are known from close in-shore areas. The park is an excellent habitat to wild animals including over 3000 ibexes, and 1500 Urials and more than 1200 Chinkara, besides number of resident and migratory birds. The Houbara Bustard (Chlamydotis undulata), Dalmatian and Spot-billed Pelican (Pelecanus philippensis) are regular visitors to the area.
Mammals in the park include Sindh Leopard, Indian Fox, Jungle Cat, Jackals, Sind Wild Goat, Blandford's Urial, Chinkara Gazelle, Honey Badger, Indian Pangolin, Hedgehog, Porcupine, Indian Grey Mongoose, Cairo Spiny mouse and the Rock Mouse. As for the birds, Houbara Bustard, Dalmatian and Spot-billed Pelican, Lagger Falcon, Red-headed merlin, Kestrel, Grey Partridge, See See Partridge, , Eagle owl , Sind pied woodpecker, Hume's chat, Brown rock pipit, Striped Buning, Finche Larks, Hoopoe, Shrikes and Wheatears. Beside Bonnelli's, Imperial Tawny and Golden Eagle are also found here. There are three varieties of vultures, namely Eurasian Griffon Vulture, Egyptian Vulture and the Cinereous Vulture. As for sand grouse, there are many varieties like Stone Curlew, Indian, Coroneted, Painted and Close-Barred Sand Grouse.
In Pakistan a National Park is an area of outstanding scenic merit and natural beauty where the landscape, flora and fauna are protected and preserved in a natural state. Public access for recreation, education and research is provided for. Access roads and other facilities should be planned so they do not conflict with the main objectives of national parks. Hunting wild animals is prohibited, as is firing gun or otherwise interfering with animals and plants. Clearing land for cultivation, mining or allowing polluted water to flow in National Parks is also prohibited. Under the regulations, these acts may be allowed for scientific purposes or to improve the park.
Following are the major National Parks of Pakistan :
- Hingol National Park
- Hazarganji Chiltan National Park
- Kirthar National Park
- Lal Suhanra National Park
- Margalla Hills National Park
- Ayubia National Park
- Deosai National Park
- Chitral Gol National Park
- Khunjerab National Park
- Machiara National Park
Hingol National Park spread over an area of about 1,650 square km* along the Makran Coast, Balochistan is the largest of National Parks of Pakistan, and is located approximately 190 kilometres from Karachi. The area was for the first time declared reserved in 1988. The park area covers parts of the three districts of Lasbela, Gawader and Awaran of Balochistan province containing a variety of topographical features and vegetation, varying from arid sub tropical forest in the north to arid montane in the west. Large tracts of the NP are covered with drift sand and can be classified as coastal semi desert. The National Park includes the estuary of the Hingol river which supports a significant diversity of bird and fish species.
The Hungol valley has fantastic scenery of towering cliffs, pinnacles and buttresses, the river winding between. Some 350 miles in length, the Hungol is Balochistan's longest river. Unlike most other streams in Balochistan which only flow during rare rains, the Hungol always has flowing water in it. The water is crystal-clear, reflecting the incredible blue of the sky. It makes for picture-postcard scenery. Hungol river and valley are located in Hungol National Park.
Hingol is known to support threatened invertebrates in addition to a variety of bird species. The River Hingol has been nurturing crocodiles for centuries. The Marsh Crocodile, Olive Ridley and Green Marine Turtles, endemic and threatened species of fish, such as the Mahasheer occur and schools of Plumbeous Dolphins (Sousa plumbea) are known from close in-shore areas. The park is an excellent habitat to wild animals including over 3000 ibexes, and 1500 Urials and more than 1200 Chinkara, besides number of resident and migratory birds. The Houbara Bustard (Chlamydotis undulata), Dalmatian and Spot-billed Pelican (Pelecanus philippensis) are regular visitors to the area.
Mammals in the park include Sindh Leopard, Indian Fox, Jungle Cat, Jackals, Sind Wild Goat, Blandford's Urial, Chinkara Gazelle, Honey Badger, Indian Pangolin, Hedgehog, Porcupine, Indian Grey Mongoose, Cairo Spiny mouse and the Rock Mouse. As for the birds, Houbara Bustard, Dalmatian and Spot-billed Pelican, Lagger Falcon, Red-headed merlin, Kestrel, Grey Partridge, See See Partridge, , Eagle owl , Sind pied woodpecker, Hume's chat, Brown rock pipit, Striped Buning, Finche Larks, Hoopoe, Shrikes and Wheatears. Beside Bonnelli's, Imperial Tawny and Golden Eagle are also found here. There are three varieties of vultures, namely Eurasian Griffon Vulture, Egyptian Vulture and the Cinereous Vulture. As for sand grouse, there are many varieties like Stone Curlew, Indian, Coroneted, Painted and Close-Barred Sand Grouse.