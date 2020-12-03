National Parks of Pakistan.

Deosai National Park :



Spread over an area of 3,000 square kilometres, at an altitude of 13,500 feet above sea level, the Deosai, or "Dev Vasai" - the Land of Giant Plains are among the highest plateaus in the world. The highland was named for a famous legend described by the Gujjars, who used to spend summer here and rest of the seasons in Himalayan foothills. They believe in a fable according to which centuries ago there was a "Giant", who lived there all the year round and grow all the crops he needed for himself on this widespread land. For just over half the year - between November and May - Deosai is snow-bound. In the summer months when the snow clears up, Deosai is accessible from Skardu in the north and the Astore Valley in the west. In August, Deosai Plains are home to some of the most colourful flora of the world. Stretched for miles apart, are the colourful flowers of species seldom seen in such a large abundance anywhere in the world.Deosai Plains make up one of the last frontiers of natural habitat for the Himalayan brown bear, a creature that once roamed the mountains freely. However, there is also a continuous threat to bear population in all locales of its existence due to the poaching of young cubs. These little bears are captured by gypsy tribes who tame and train them for dancing and circus shows. Since the female is closely attached and very watchful to its cubs, poachers kill the mother first making the young ones easy to capture. Another threat to Brown Bear is from the hunters for its skin, fats and other body organs. Hunting is usually carried out by the local villagers. Some local quacks believe that its fats and some other parts enhance virility. Therefore to conserve this endangered species of bears from extinction, this park was established and recently a research project has started by Himalayan Wildlife Foundation (HWF) and the Northern Areas Forests, Parks, and Wildlife Department to secure the survival of the brown bear in the Deosai Plains and to monitor their population. The park currently has in between 20-28 Brown bears. Brown Bear is still under threat of extinction in its inimitable colony. Unfortunately, hunting is still done and poaching of cubs is also carried out, but there is a marked decline in these ruthless practices over the past few years. The other climatic threats to the Bear population are always there and are unavoidable.Brown Bear is found lonely when wandering or grazing in grassland. However, female is usually accompanied by its cubs. During the breeding season, a male is used to be associated with a female only for two weeks. Mating takes place from early May to the middle of July, while the baby bears usually come into the world from the months of January to March. The most interesting thing about a bear is its "Winter Dormancy". In early days of winter when snow starts covering grassland and weather becomes harsh, Brown Bear holds back grazing and other activities in open areas and enters den to spend whole winter. It usually hibernates for five to seven months from November to April. During this, its body temperature, heartbeat and other metabolic rates are reduced. Its requirement for food and water is also eliminated. At the onset of summer, it wakes up and comes out of den in search of food again. Some scientists believe that Brown Bear does not hibernate completely as other animals, which live in cold climates, do.The Deosai Plains are also home to the snow leopard, ibex, red fox, golden marmot, wolf, the Ladakh urial, Himalayan Musk deer, Golden marmot and a number of resident and migratory birds. Birds in the park are Golden eagle, Lammagier vulture, Griffon vulture, Laggar falcon, Peregrine falcon, Kestrel, Indian sparrow hawk and Snow cock.The rolling grassland of Deosai Plains support no trees or shrubs and the area is snow covered for seven months of the year. Spring comes to Deosai in August when millions of wild flowers begin to bloom all over the lush green grassland. This is a time when Deosai looks like a paradise with a landscape full of wild flowers on green rolling hills and crystal clear water streams with snow covered peaks in the background. Extending to about 40 to 50 miles and surrounded by snow capped peaks, the Deosai has the purest of air. Clouds above may appear just beyond ones reach and hills. The Deosai pose an inspiring captivation with their ever changing colour with changing light. On the high plateau one may find very special plants and flowers. The plain is dotted with Edelweiss, in the Alps it is a protected flower. Between this almost exotic flora live bears, marmots and even the snow leopard may be found....