National Law University Jodhpur in India, what's the comparative institute in Pakistan?

Jun 26, 2022
So I'm currently studying in this institute, "NLU" tag is basically for the premier institutes for pursuing law in India. You get in via CLAT exam in these univs. Approximately 23 NLUs are present in India with a total capacity of 2000 per year for UG students (in total almost 60k students appear for CLAT yearly). These universities are semi autonomous and have been created and funded by the respective states (most states have one in some cases more than one). Rajasthan has one in Jodhpur.
The intake rate is low given that there's no central funding as these are not centrally funded/controlled institutes as of now ( there's a bill pending in parliament for the same to grant NLUs the tag of institutes of national importance like IITs)
Fees varies but in my univ it's approximately 3 lakhs per month (with food costs) so for 5yr BA/BBA LLB course it's like 15 lakh inr (double for NRIs)
NLUJ is ranked like 6th or 7th out of the total 23 universities)
Rest are private universities, if you graduate from a tier 1 NLU the tag carries some weightage as you can be favored over others and get better internship and on campus placement opportunities.
Placement wise almost 60-70 (out of a batch size of 110-120) get selected every year with the average package being 12-14 lakhs
Plus dorms, mess, canteens, fruit shops, laundry, barber shops, ATMs all are located inside the university.

What's the scenario in Pakistan for law universities?

Yt video of campus -
 

