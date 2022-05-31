What's new

National Interest served by accepting Israel

Salaam


We have constantly been hearing about how it is in the national Interest of Pakistan to accept Israel. We've been hearing about this since long and it became a thing during Musharaf era.

Those points of national Interest are rarely explained though. I want to ask all those people who support this to give a clear list of benefits of accepting Israel for Pakistan.

One thing that has changed since Musharaf era is that UAE has accepted Israel. At that time it hadn't happened. So now we have an example before us of a Muslim country accepting Israel. What benefits did they get for accepting Israel?
 
www.middleeastmonitor.com

Israeli 'sex tourism' is the fruit of normalisation with the UAE

It is hard to believe the testimonies of Israeli tourists returning from the UAE, in which they describe Dubai as the Las Vegas of the Middle East. This is specifically in terms of the spread of prost...
www.middleeastmonitor.com

Israel sure did get there benefit why war when you can f#ck there women without bloodshed that's the benefit.
The next habibi who marries in UAE would marry a women who was deflowered by a Jew that's how low they've gone. Lol
 
Salaam

Bro, I understand what you are getting at but this will likely drown out the actual point here.

I want those who support this idea and are constantly claiming it is in Pakistan's National Interest to accept Israel to actually define the interests that are served. Especially with examples from the UAE.

I hope you get the point I'm trying to make.
 
They're not local emarati prostitutes
They bring hookers from all over the world
 
The question is what can Pakistan extract out of this relation if it materializes? Considering with US we've not been able to do anything last 20 years besides a few pieces of F-16s. Pakistan doesn't have any leverage but Israel will have the benefits to surround Iran and contain it using Pakistan.

I personally see no benefits besides being used as we’re not good negotiators.

Now some Air Force fan boys will say we can get F-35s by normalizing relations with Israel and get a boner, by all means they should put there sisters on the street corner while they are at it.

I have been to UAE many times, and trust me there local girls are in full force --
 
When everyone sells their soul and their dignity you also do the same.
How has UAE benefitted. They did it for f35 and USA refused. Looool. Humiliation continues.
Your name makes me think 100% Indian
 
When some one warms your pocket and the off shore bank account then its in the Pakistan interest. When you have to work to get paid for your work then Imran Niazi you are a Yahoodi agent.
When we all know who Israel real father is and which country is bank rolling Israel to live and who have planted this nation of thugs in the middle east heart land. Israel can't afford to survive without US dollars and these sold out so called good for nothing smart Aleks are telling us its in Pakistan interest to recognize Israel and honey and milk fountains will spring out in our back gardens what a crap. There is nothing in Pakistan Interests here only these people bank accounts interests here. These people have sold out Pakistan and now they want Pakistan to be nailed to the floor too to make sure Pakistan as a state can't function either, thanks for getting us involve in others wars.
 
:) This israel topic is like the Tripple Talaq story Indians use against Muslims in India

Divert their Mind and thought Process

When your Mind is diverted in different thoughts you can't win any single objective


For Pakistani people our first question should be every day

Is Pakistan Free!!!!! From Tola !!! or Not
Is Election Date Announced !!!
 
