National Interest served by accepting Israel

< IRRELEVANT>



There is no use to debate a irrelevant debate about a random nation some where in world



Their fate is tied to OIC (Organization of Islamic countries) Resolutions for peace offer





For PAKISTAN!!! Our Priority is



Fix the House!



Focus only on Election Demand and Next Jalsa !!!



CIVIL DISOBEDIANCE Movement !!!





They will tell you



a) Talk about Economy

b) Talk about Tomatoe Prices

c) Talk about Stock Market

d) Talk about Randcom issues (Like Israel)

e) Talk about Conspiracy or Intervention

f) Talk about some petty news

g) They will try to divert attention about PETROL prices

h) They will cry , and claim we are going Bankrupt so we can't call for election





But as CITIZENS of Pakistan , inscribe it in your mind





ELECTION

ELECTION

ELECTION



OR CIVIL DISOBEDIANCE TILL ELECTION





Fall in Line ...and correct your positions !!! Shoulder to Shoulder !!!



DEMAND what is our right !!!



CONSERVE your energy and Critical Though process to DEMAND election!!





When you wake up in morning , your first thought should be



Is Pakistan Free from Corrupt !!!

Is My Pakistan Free from Tola !!!

Is My Pakistan Azad !!!







Hum Hain Pakistani , Hamain Election Chahiye !!! Aur AZAD PAKISTAN Chahiye