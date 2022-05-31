National Interest served by accepting Israel

IbnAbdullah
Salaam
We have constantly been hearing about how it is in the national Interest of Pakistan to accept Israel. We've been hearing about this since long and it became a thing during Musharaf era.
Those points of national Interest are rarely explained though. I want to ask all those people who support this to give a clear list of benefits of accepting Israel for Pakistan.
One thing that has changed since Musharaf era is that UAE has accepted Israel. At that time it hadn't happened. So now we have an example before us of a Muslim country accepting Israel. What benefits did they get for accepting Israel?
