National Institute of Special Education to Introduce Uniform Sign Language Books Soon

Mar 5, 2017
National Institute of Special Education to Introduce Uniform Sign Language Books Soon

Posted 2 seconds ago by Ahsan Gardezi

Sign Language | Academics | ProPakistani


Sources close to the National Institute of Special Education (NISE) have disclosed that the organization will introduce sign language books for the hearing-impaired within six months.


An official was quoted as saying,
“The stakeholders such as hearing-impaired persons, representatives of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and sign language experts from all the provinces are actively involved to complete the task of sign or silent language books”.
The process for the development of an all-purpose guideline was undertaken by the NISE in 2019-2020 to help aid special needs persons who are either enrolled in academic programs or might seek enrollment through future academic cohorts in the country.

When discussed in detail, it was suggested that the NISE has decided to develop uniform sign language books because the manner of teaching hearing-impaired children varies across Pakistan.
Language patterns like pronunciation and speech have been determined as major areas for academic readjustments, and the new sign language books will fulfill such requirements.

National Institute of Special Education to Introduce Uniform Sign Language Books Soon

