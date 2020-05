US President Donald Trump had announced on April 23 that thunder birds of the US Air Force would streak through the sky across the United States to thank medical professionals fighting the coronavirus. The White House explained that although each flying hour for a squadron would cost $ 60,000 (Washington Post put the cost of flying hour for each F-16 at $20,000) or ₹45 lakhs in Indian Rupees, there would be no extra burden on the taxpayers. It was already budgeted and the planes would be making up for exercises put off by the pandemic.



So, when the services chiefs announced in New Delhi on Friday that Indian Air Force planes would fly past on Sunday from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Arunachal Pradesh to Gujarat to salute the ‘corona warriors’, it should have come as no surprise. Flower petals would be showered on select hospitals and army bands will play in almost every district. Indian Navy will light up its ships and naval helicopters will take off to shower petals on select hospitals on Sunday.

Click to expand...