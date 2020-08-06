National Financial Literacy Programme FY20 milestones achieved, says SBP

According to the central bank, the level of financial inclusion in Pakistan up until 2015 was one of the lowest in the world as only 16 per cent of the adult population had a bank account and the account ownership was even lower for women at 11 per cent. However, currently, the unique account ownership in the country has increased to 66 million with 60 per cent active accounts by December 2019. The target of 50 per cent accounts has been accomplished well before the deadline of 2020.