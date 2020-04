As soon as may be after the commencement of this Act the Federal Government may, by a notification in the Official Gazette, establish a Commission to be known as the National Disaster Management Commission.

The National Commission shall consist of :-

a. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Chairman

b. Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Member

c. Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Member

d. Minister for Defense Member

e. Minister for Health Member

f. Minister for Foreign Affairs Member

g. Minister for Social Welfare and Special Education Member

h. Minister for Communication Member

i. Minister for Finance Member

j. Minister for Interior Member

k. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (for Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Member

l. Chief Ministers of all the Provinces Member

m. Prime Minister, Government of AJK Member

n. Chief Executive (Chief Minister), Gilgit Baltistan Member

o. Chairman, JCSC or his nominee Member

p. Representatives of Civil Society or any other person appointed by the Prime Minister Member

q. Chairman, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Secretary