No, India has not deployed it . India has developed 4 different types of interceptors and various radars for it ,and more interceptors are being developed and large solid state phased array radars are going to be built , space based infrared satellites will also be built for early warning so they are still in development phase It will take over 13 years and over 50 billion dollars to deploy over all India.



Only one country has deployed BMD USA . Next Russia, Israel , India and China are developing it to some extent . Though Israel is pretty advanced in it.

It is very tough to make BMD , it is much easier to make nuclear weapons.

Click to expand...