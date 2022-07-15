National Bureau of Statistics: GDP in the first half of the year was 56,264.2 billion yuan ($8.67 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 2.5%

On July 15, at the press conference on the operation of the national economy in the first half of 2022 held by the Information Office of the State Council, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, said that preliminary calculations showed that domestic production in the first half of the year was The total value is 56,264.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.5% at constant prices. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry was 2913.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%; the added value of the secondary industry was 22863.6 billion yuan, an increase of 3.2%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 30486.8 billion yuan, an increase of 1.8%. Among them, the GDP in the second quarter was 29,246.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.4%. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry in the second quarter was 1818.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%; the added value of the secondary industry was 12,245 billion yuan, an increase of 0.9%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 15,183.1 billion yuan, a decrease of 0.4%.