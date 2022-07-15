What's new

National Bureau of Statistics: GDP in the first half of the year was 56,264.2 billion yuan ($8.67 trillion), a year-on-year increase of 2.5%

shi12jun

shi12jun

FULL MEMBER
Oct 10, 2016
1,683
0
3,707
Country
China
Location
China
On July 15, at the press conference on the operation of the national economy in the first half of 2022 held by the Information Office of the State Council, Fu Linghui, spokesperson of the National Bureau of Statistics and director of the National Economic Comprehensive Statistics Department, said that preliminary calculations showed that domestic production in the first half of the year was The total value is 56,264.2 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 2.5% at constant prices. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry was 2913.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 5.0%; the added value of the secondary industry was 22863.6 billion yuan, an increase of 3.2%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 30486.8 billion yuan, an increase of 1.8%. Among them, the GDP in the second quarter was 29,246.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 0.4%. In terms of different industries, the added value of the primary industry in the second quarter was 1818.3 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%; the added value of the secondary industry was 12,245 billion yuan, an increase of 0.9%; the added value of the tertiary industry was 15,183.1 billion yuan, a decrease of 0.4%.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

shi12jun
In the first half of this year, the total value of my country's import and export of goods trade was 19.8 trillion yuan (3.06 trillion US dollars)
Replies
5
Views
177
huanghong
H
Stranagor
Jiangsu surpasses 11 trillion yuan (1.73 trillion USD) GDP mark in 2021
Replies
0
Views
303
Stranagor
Stranagor
shi12jun
China's 2022 military budget is 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion), up 7.1 percent
Replies
8
Views
521
aryobarzan
aryobarzan
onebyone
China's yuan is making headway a global reserve currency, with 85% of central banks keen on holding the asset
Replies
0
Views
231
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
Beijing becomes the First city surpassing GDP 4 trillion Yuan in China
Replies
6
Views
733
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom