National bank fined for money laundering

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine * In notice to PSX, bank says penalties 'focused on historical compliance program weaknesses and delays in making compliance-related enhancements'

"The agreements include fines totaling US$55.4 million focused on historical compliance program weaknesses and delays in making compliance-related enhancements," said NBP in the notice. "There were no findings of improper transactions or willful misconduct." The New York branch has been under new management since May 2020 and has substantially enhanced its compliance program. U.S. regulators have recognised the many positive changes resulting from new management. The National Bank of Pakistan and the New York branch are fully committed to satisfying the regulators' expectations.