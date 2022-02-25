What's new

National bank fined for money laundering

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
16,979
10
17,110
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
"The agreements include fines totaling US$55.4 million focused on historical compliance program weaknesses and delays in making compliance-related enhancements," said NBP in the notice. "There were no findings of improper transactions or willful misconduct.

"The New York branch has been under new management since May 2020 and has substantiallyenhanced its compliance program. U.S. regulators have recognised the many positive changesresulting from new management. The National Bank of Pakistan and the New York branch are fully committed to satisfying the regulators' expectations

www.brecorder.com

NBP says 'fully committed to satisfying US regulators' expectations' after over $55mn fine

* In notice to PSX, bank says penalties 'focused on historical compliance program weaknesses and delays in making compliance-related enhancements'
www.brecorder.com

≠==================================


Last finanace minister IK incompetence lead for pakistan to be fined for money laundering in 2017

Same issue happened last year when pakistan payed million of $$ after london firm asked for it share of money from recovery dones from polticans in 2008-2018

Share incompetence of IK, in ability to defend pakistan case

Atleast during nawaz sharif govt NBP wasnt fined only habib bank (privite bank)got fined 655 million dollars


Screenshot_20220225-085734_Twitter.jpg


Govt needs to hire ishaq dar so pakistan doesnr get fined again
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
NBP fined $55m by US authorities for anti-money laundering violations, compliance failures
Replies
9
Views
220
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
FIA arrests Hascol founder in Rs54bn scam
Replies
4
Views
389
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
Clutch
United Nations Report: India Hub for Money Laundering
Replies
7
Views
729
Solidify
S
Pakistan Ka Beta
SBP hits eight banks with penalties - August 2021 .
Replies
0
Views
334
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta
Morpheus
Govt Implements All FATF Anti-Money Laundering Laws on Banks
Replies
5
Views
686
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom