National Assembly Approves Budget 2021-22



بجٹ پاس نہ ہونے کی دعوے دار اپوزیشن کے اپنے اراکین اسمبلی سے غیر حاضر تھے ان کی مزاحمت اور مخالفت کے غبارے سے ہوا نکل گئی ہے۔

— Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 29, 2021

National Assembly approves Budget 2021-22 ISLAMABAD (92 News) – The National Assembly approved the Budget 2021-22 with a majority on Tuesday.

June 29, 2021The House granted section-wise approval of the Finance Bill, rejecting amendments of the opposition presented by the opposition. As many as 172 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion presenting the budget, while 138 members voted against the motion.Prime Minister Imran Khan also participated in the session.In his speech, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that they are doers of work, not only among the people who just talk. "The government has reduced taxes on several items. The opposition should tell about the indirect taxes imposed by the government," he maintained.The minister said that the government has first time given a roadmap to the poor in 74 years. "The cover inflation is still seven percent, while the food inflation has increased," he said."The prices of food items can only be reduced by promoting agriculture. The government had to approach the IMF due to the deficit left by the previous government," he maintained.He said that about 15 million people deliberately do not pay the taxes. "The people not paying the taxes will be arrested," he declared.In a tweet, State Minister for Information Furrukh Habib said that they are thankful to all government members and allies who passed the budget with a majority."Those claiming of rejecting the budget could not bring the opposition members to the assembly. Their balloon of opposition and resistance has been deflated," he maintained.