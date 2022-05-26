What's new

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY APPROVES AMENDMENTS TO NAB LAWS

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

1653563982614.png

In a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the National Assembly on Thursday approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

Read More: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY REVERSES VOTING RIGHTS FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS

“90-day remand is for terrorists and we have now reduced the duration of remand to 14 days,” he said and added that no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further said that the NAB will now be bound to initiate an inquiry within six months of the complaint, contrary to previous procedure when there was no time limit.

Read More: NA APPROVES AMENDMENTS TO ELECTIONS ACT; SCRAPS USE OF EVMS

The law minister said that the NAB law was used for political purposes to target opponents. “The previous government made many amendments through the passage of the ordinance and only to extend the tenure of the incumbent chairman NAB,” he said.
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

In a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the National Assembly on Thursday approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

Read More: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY REVERSES VOTING RIGHTS FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS

“90-day remand is for terrorists and we have now reduced the duration of remand to 14 days,” he said and added that no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further said that the NAB will now be bound to initiate an inquiry within six months of the complaint, contrary to previous procedure when there was no time limit.

Read More: NA APPROVES AMENDMENTS TO ELECTIONS ACT; SCRAPS USE OF EVMS

The law minister said that the NAB law was used for political purposes to target opponents. “The previous government made many amendments through the passage of the ordinance and only to extend the tenure of the incumbent chairman NAB,” he said.
I am pretty sure now you will defend this as well. NAB was taking these looters to the cleaners which is why they are pissed.
 
Catalystic

Things like this makes me want to wish that indian army should enter Pakistan
Only ghazwa e hind can rid us of all these bastards….they’re not afraid of anything else….
 
python-000

python-000

In a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the National Assembly on Thursday approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, ARY NEWS reported.

The bill was tabled by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar who said that multiple amendments were made in the accountability Ordinance to clip the powers exercised by the accountability bureau.

Sharing details of the key amendments, he said that after fresh amendments, no arrests could be made before completion of the investigation process, and the suspect will have the right to obtain bail while 90-day remand is also abolished.

Read More: NATIONAL ASSEMBLY REVERSES VOTING RIGHTS FOR OVERSEAS PAKISTANIS

“90-day remand is for terrorists and we have now reduced the duration of remand to 14 days,” he said and added that no defamation campaign could be carried out unless the suspect is convicted in the case. The case could not be used for political purposes in the assets beyond means case, he said.

Azam Nazeer Tarar further said that the NAB will now be bound to initiate an inquiry within six months of the complaint, contrary to previous procedure when there was no time limit.

Read More: NA APPROVES AMENDMENTS TO ELECTIONS ACT; SCRAPS USE OF EVMS

The law minister said that the NAB law was used for political purposes to target opponents. “The previous government made many amendments through the passage of the ordinance and only to extend the tenure of the incumbent chairman NAB,” he said.
Pakistan corruption criminal mafia (ppp & pmln) never miss any chance to do corruption its flow into there blood...
 

