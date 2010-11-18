What's new

National Air Defense Command (NADCOM) - Updates & Discussions.

eagle20054

eagle20054

FULL MEMBER
Nov 21, 2007
162
0
194
In an interview with the Global Times newspaper, Rao Qamar Suleman, air chief marshal of the Pakistan Air Force has confirmed the rumors that Pakistan Air Force will purchase up to four Chinese Surface-to-Air Missiles to meet its airdefence needs.

:pakistan::china::smitten:

Air Chief Marshal Rao Suleman has said that Pakistan air force is evaluating, different Chinese surface-to-air missiles for the purchase of 3 to 4 SAM systems. One of the systems under evaluation is "HQ-18"surface-to-air missile system.

As per Jane's Defence weekly Hong Qi-18 (HQ-18) surface to air missile system is Chinese version based on the S-300 that is also known as SA-12A "Gladiator". HQ-18 system has a rand of 100 km and it can be used against short-range ballistic and cruise missiles as well as against aircraft.

Another surface to air missile that may be under consideration is China's indigenously developed HQ-12 / KS-1A SAM. These surface-to-air missiles are available with two engagement radars H-200 phased array radar and SJ-231 phased array radar.

The SJ-231 radar system for the KS-1A/HQ-12 SAM system is based on the on the HT-233 PESA engagement radar which is associated with the advance Chinese surface-to-air missile system HQ-9 / FD-2000. SJ-231 is a self propelled radar.
China's indigenously developed HQ-12 / KS-1A missile is a single stage missile that uses the solid propellant. It has very short span delta wing design that is very much like that of the US Hawk SAM. KS-1A Missiles uses the rail launchers. Depending upon the target&#8217;s speed maximum range of KS-1A varies from 38-50km. It can be used against targets flying as high as 27000m and as low as 300m.




Pakistan Military Review: Pakistan Air Force to Purchase 4 Chinese SAM Systems

---------- Post added at 03:05 PM ---------- Previous post was at 03:05 PM ----------




KS-1A



HQ-18

 
bc040400065

bc040400065

FULL MEMBER
Feb 24, 2010
1,092
0
547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Paks arms purchases from China go into overdrive
Thursday, November 18, 2010 12:47:20 PM by ANI

Guangdong, Nov 18 (ANI): Pakistan is interested in buying more defense systems and equipment from China, and hopes to deepen cooperation to upgrade its armed forces, a top Pakistan Air Force officer said on Wednesday.

Pakistan is evaluating, among other options, three or four Chinese surface-to-air missiles, including the advanced HQ-18&#8243;, Air Chief Marshal Rao Qamar Suleman told China Daily.
Janes Defence News, a publication that specializes in military topics, reported that China was building the Hong Qi-18 (HQ-18) missile system based on the Russian S-300V1 type 2 (SA-12A Gladiator), presumably under a license agreement. But this has not been confirmed by the Chinese military, the paper added.

The missiles, with a maximum range of 100 km, can be used against short-range ballistic missiles, aircraft or cruise missiles, with intercepts taking place between a low-level 25 meters and an altitude of 25 kilometers, according to Janes.

Suleman also said that China had completed the first of four Chinese ZDK-03 airborne warning and control system (AWACS) aircraft for the Pakistan Air Force on November 13.

The delivery to Pakistan will start in the early part of next year, said Suleman, who is also Pakistan Air Forces Chief of Air Staff.

He said that the Pakistan Air Force was also looking at the option of purchasing Chinese engines, though any final decision will depend on the engines quality.

Suleman brought FC-1 (Fighter China-1) Xiaolong aircraft, an improved version of Chinas new generation fighter jet co-developed with Pakistan, to the China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai.

Military research and development cooperation with China will continue not only in aircraft production, but in other areas as well, he maintained.

The Pakistan Air Force is increasing production docks for the FC-1 (named the JF-17 Thunder in Pakistan) from four to six, and is aiming to have about 25 aircraft assembled by the end of the year, the paper said.

Its on a very fast track, and there is no other fighter aircraft anywhere in the world, which has been produced so quickly, pointed out Suleman.

China and Pakistan have traditionally had close military relations, and Suleman said that bringing the FC-1 Xiaolong aircraft to Zhuhai was to display solidarity with China and to show to the world that we have a tremendous amount of respect and love for our Chinese friends.

Commenting on cooperation in military research and development, he said China and Pakistan will continue working together. There is no shortage of trust and no shortage of will. There will be more projects developed successfully.

Meanwhile, Chinese experts noted that the envisaged cooperation, however, does not target any country, and is tiny in scale compared to huge defense deals signed by US President Barack Obama in India earlier this month.

Beijing-based military strategist Peng Guangqian said that Beijings weapons deal with Islamabad had almost no effect on the balance of military power between Pakistan and India, especially given the multi-billion dollar defense deals signed between the United States and India during Obamas visit.

The China-Pakistan deals should not be a cause of alarm for other countries, he said, referring to the foreign media reports that the FC-1 was a concern for the Indian Air Force.

Sun Shihai, director of the Center for South Asian Studies under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, added that Obama also promised India that the US would give it easier access to high-tech equipment for both civilian and military use.

Despite the huge gap between the Pakistani and Indian military forces, especially in terms of conventional weapons, the situation in the region is basically balanced given the fact that both countries have nuclear weapons, he said. (ANI)



Pak&#8217;s arms purchases from China go into overdrive
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
36,607
2
71,933
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
fox said:
HQ-18 is better then KS-1A and just 4 systems? :oops:
Click to expand...
Well this is just the beginning, the batteries would be increased later after proper induction.

Hey please someone share the differences between HQ-9 and HQ-18 with us here.

:pakistan:
 
v9s

v9s

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2010
1,244
-2
1,302
Sigh...though it's good that we're overcoming our air defence shortcomings by buying these SAMs, i'd rather have this money being invested in our crappy education sector.

When will our countrymen learn. :frown:
 
unicorn

unicorn

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2010
1,416
0
958
v9s said:
Sigh...though it's good that we're overcoming our air defence shortcomings by buying these SAMs, i'd rather have this money being invested in our crappy education sector.

When will our countrymen learn. :frown:
Click to expand...
Don't think this way our Air Defense require serious inductions of SAMS and especially the long range SAMS.It is currently Pakistan's army foremost requirement.
 
Bratva

Bratva

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jun 8, 2010
13,495
57
21,357
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Can some one clarify Is Pakistan evaluating 3-4 SAM systems or they are evaluating HQ-18 and KS-1A and which one will get selected,it's 3-4 batteries will be bought?
 
unicorn

unicorn

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2010
1,416
0
958
Genesis of the Antey S-300V/SA-12A/B Gladiator/Giant

While Antey's impressive S-300V family of SAM systems shares its earliest conceptual origins with the Almaz S-300P family, the two product lines diverged dramatically very early in their development histories. As a result, they share the same technology base but are essentially unique designs, optimised respectively for the needs of the prime customers, the V-PVO and PVO-SV.

While the PVO-SV shared some static and semi-mobile radar systems with the V-PVO during the early 1960s, the PVO-SV deployed its own unique inventory of fully mobile SAM systems, reflecting its role of providing air defence cover for highly mobile Soviet tank and motorised infantry divisions. By the end of the 1960s the PVO-SV had deployed a three tier system, with the cumbersome ramjet powered command link guided 2K11/3M8 Krug / 1S12 Long Track / 1S32 Pat Hand / SA-4 Ganef system providing long range area defence, the quite effective 2K12/3M9 Kub / 1S91 Straight Flush / SA-6 Gainful system providing medium range area defence and the 9K33 Osa / 9K33 Romb / SA-8 Gecko, 9K31 Strela 1 / SA-9 Gaskin, and ubiquitous ZSU-23-4P SPAAG providing low altitude point defence.

With the exception of the large 3M8/SA-4 Ganef this package was widely exported in the Arab world and Africa and whilst achieving some initial success against the Israelis in 1973 generally suffered greviously when applied against Western air power and electronic combat forces. By the early 1970s it was clear that a new generation of systems would be needed to challenge growing Western SEAD and EW capabilities. The S-300V system was to provide the top tier in the new air defence umbrella, directly replacing the 2K11/3M8 Krug / 1S12 Long Track / 1S32 Pat Hand / SA-4 Ganef system.

Unlike first generation PVO-SV 3M8/SA-4 Ganef the S-300V would have a much broader role, encompassing both long range / high altitude air defence but also defence against US tactical ballistic missiles, specifically the Lance and high performance Pershing I/II, the FB-111A's supersonic AGM-69A SRAM standoff missile, and the new US Air Force MGM-109 Ground Launched Cruise Missile - a trailer launched nuclear armed Tomahawk variant based in the UK and Western Europe. As a result the S-300V would have to provide exceptionally good detection and tracking performance against low radar cross section targets, at very high and very low altitudes, while retaining the very high offroad mobility so typical of established PVO-SV tracked area defence SAM systems, and possessing exceptional resistance to the much feared USAF EF-111A Raven tactical jammer force.

The S-300V was the result of these pressures - an expensive, complex but highly capable dual role SAM/ABM system which remains without equivalent to this day. It was to be an Army level or Corp level asset, protecting the centre of gravity of the Red Army's mechanised land forces against attack by nuclear and conventionally armed systems.

The S-300V was supplanted by the enhanced S-300VM during the 1990s, using the 9S15M2/MT2E/MV2E, 9S19ME, 9S32ME and 9S457ME components, and improved 9M82M and 9M83M missiles. This system has been marketed as the Antey 2500, intended to highlight its capability to engage 2,500 km range IRBMs with re-entry velocities around 4.5 km/sec. The 9M82M has double the range of the 9M82 against aerial targets, at 108 nautical miles, and increased terminal phase agility - a single shot kill probability of 98% is claimed against ballistic targets. The S-300VMK is a proposed wheeled configuration of the design, using a BAZ 69096 10 x 10 all terrain truck chassis.


The S-300V/S-300VM/Antey-2500 is the world's only truly mobile Anti Ballistic Missile system, and later variants are claimed to be capable of intercepting 4.5 km/sec reentry speed targets. The large size of the Grill Pan phased array and TELAR command link and illuminator antennas is evident. The system provides the capability to engage very low RCS aircraft at ranges in excess of 100 nautical miles.


9M82 Giant round




S-300VM Kinematic Envelopes


S-300V Battery components, above left to right, 9A83 TELAR, 9A84 TEL/TL with crane elevated, 9A82 TELAR, below left to right, 9S15 Bill Board acquisition radar, 9S457 CP and 9S32 Grill Pan engagement radar.


All principal components of the S-300V system are carried on the MT-TM Item 830 series tracked vehicle, with gross weights between 44 and 47 tonnes per vehicle - the S-300V is not a lightweight system - and has similar offroad mobility to a medium tank.

The S-300V system comprises no less than eight unique system vehicles, the 9S457 mobile command post, the 9S15 Bill Board acquisition radar, the 9S19 High Screen ABM early warning radar, the 9S32 Grill Pan engagement radar, the 9A82 and 9A83 TELARs (Transporter Erector Launcher and Radar), and the 9A84 and 9A85 TEL/Transloader vehicles.

The paired acquisition radars are each optimised for their specific roles, with a limited overlap in capabilities, as the 9S15 Bill Board has some ABM early warning capability, and the 9S19 High Screen can acquire and track airborne targets. The 9S32 Grill Pan is more narrowly optimised as an engagement radar for missile guidance.

The 9A82 and 9A83 TELARs each include high power CW illuminators for missile guidance and command uplinks, and also provide these guidance functions for the 9A84 and 9A85 TEL/Transloaders, which operate as slave TELs in the battery.

Typical battery integration involves datalink tie-ins with the divisional level 9S52/9S52M Polyana DM series command posts, and the use of the Pori P1 series radar data fusion centre. Often S-300V / SA-12 batteries are supplemented with a 1L13 Nebo SV VHF band 2D early warning and acquisition radar.

The S-300VM / SA-23 retains the basic battery structure of the earlier variant, replacing individual components with revised designs.
 
unicorn

unicorn

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2010
1,416
0
958
HQ-9/FD2000


HQ-9 TELs on 8 x 8 TAS-5380 chassis with HT-233 engagement radar


HHQ-9 launch at motor ignition


HQ-9 TEL using the Taian TAS-5380 chassis.


HQ-9 aft view of the deployed launch tube / transport container assemblies


HQ-9 forward view of the deployed launch tube / transport container assemblies, with the hydraulically elevated gantry exposed - the ram arrangement is modelled on the S-300P self-propelled variant TELs and is similar to a dump truck arrangement. Note the embedded hydraulic rams in the gantry used to position the launchers once upright


HHQ-9 launch at motor ignition. The missile airframe closely resembles the 5V55/48N6 series


HHQ-9 launch, the weapon employs much the same cold launch technology as the Russian S-300P series it was modelled upon


HHQ-9 rounds on parade. The prominent external TVC vanes are very visible on these examples
 
unicorn

unicorn

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2010
1,416
0
958

The FD-2000/HQ-9 round resembles the Soviet 5V55 series, with the exception of prominent external TVC vanes



Cutaway of the FT-2000 round from brochure material. Note the additional cruciform strake absent in the 5V55/48N6 family of missile airframes, and the baseline HQ-9


Chinese internet images described as the HQ-9 round, but more likely a Soviet era 5V55 series round. Below nozzle. Note the TVC vanes coupled to the aerodynamic controls, and different cruciform tail geometry



The HQ-9 has been in production for PLA-AF and PLA-N deployment for a number of years. The US DoD puts current deployments at 64 launchers, making for 8 to 16 batteries.

Since late 2008 the HQ-9 has been offered for export under the designation FD-2000. The anti-radiation FT-2000 was offered for export a decade ago.

To date there have been claims that Pakistan is procuring a number of systems, but details remain to be confirmed. Iran is also a possible future client, following the difficulties they have experienced in procuring the S-300PMU1 / SA-20 Gargoyle from Russia - there have been numerous speculative claims of an acquisition but no evidence to support them.

Given China's active marketing effort in Latin America, South Asia and most recently, Africa, it is likely that HQ-9 derivatives will be widely exported, as more affordable analogues to the Russian S-300PMU2 / SA-20B and S-400 / SA-21.
 
unicorn

unicorn

FULL MEMBER
Oct 6, 2010
1,416
0
958
HQ-9/FD-2000/FT-2000 Technical Data

Operational Range (Aircraft Target)
7 - 125 km

Operational Altitude (Aircraft Target) 25 m - 27 km
Operational Range (Cruise Missile Target) 7 - 15 km
Operational Altitude (Cruise Missile Target) >25 m
Operational Range (Ballistic Missile Target) 7 - 25 km
Operational Altitude (Ballistic Missile Target) 2 - 15 km
Operational Range (Supersonic Missile Target) 7 - 50 km
Operational Altitude (Supersonic Missile Target) 1 - 18 km



FT-2000 Anti-Radiation SAM Characteristics (CNPMIEC)
Operational Range
12 - 100 km
Operational Altitude
3 - 20 km
Missile Weight
1,300 kg
Missile Length
6.8 m
Missile Diameter
0.446 m
Seeker Band Coverage
2 to 18 GHz
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Commander of Sri Lankan Air Force won a master's degree from China National Defense University Central & South Asia 0
Devil Soul Navy’s role pivotal for national defense: air chief Pakistan Navy 0
BHarwana FANA National Air Force of Angola take deliveries of first six Hongdu K8 Jets. Middle East & Africa 1
Anik101 Indian Navy and Air Force get ready to evacuate Indians stranded in Gulf nations due to COVID 19. COVID-19 Coronavirus 30
F-22Raptor Hawaii Air National Guard F-22s, KC-135, And C-17 Do The "Elephant Walk" In Honolulu Air Warfare 11
N India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India Central & South Asia 0
Jyotish India plans sale of debt-laden national carrier Air India Central & South Asia 3
Imran Khan National geographic air crash investigation on PIA PK268 Katmandu General Photos & Multimedia 1
Minho Indian Air force rescues 71 trekkers including 9 French and Chinese nationals Indian Defence Forum 0
F-22Raptor A Saudi national is the suspected gunman in deadly shooting at Pensacola Naval Air Station Middle East & Africa 22

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top